Parents Set Up Hidden Camera And Catch Cat Cuddling Their Anxious Dog | The Dodo

This 16-year-old dog gets rescued from being trapped in a box for his entire life. Watch his transformation from being matted and unrecognizable to getting the opportunity to run around like a puppy again. Keep up with Atlas on Instagram: https://thedo.do/dagebake. To help Peace of Mind Dog Rescue save more...
Cricket and her three siblings were rescued from a shelter. Watch as her foster mom brings her home and see Cricket change before her eyes. Cricket's fur began to grow back and she looked like a different dog. Once she was ready for her adoption her forever family quickly found her and brought her home.
This dog loves nothing more than squashing his snout against surfaces to get attention. The owners of the pup Leo spent hundreds on vets bills to make sure his habit wasn't a symptom of brain damage. But the two-year-old pooch was merely diagnosed as being a "silly and healthy goofball."
The Shih Tzu/Yorkie puppy, who weighs just under 1.5 lbs. (23 ounces), recently received a tiny custom wheelchair from Walkin' Pets, a New Hampshire-based pet mobility company, and can now move on his own. Before this gift, Toby struggled with his mobility. The puppy was born Hydrocephalus, a buildup of...
An orange kitten hopped the fence to join a litter of smaller kittens and decided to help raise them. When Shelbi Uyehara, the founder of Jin's Bottle Babies (a kitten rescue in Arizona), moved into her new home this fall, she and her husband noticed a house that had a lot of cats hanging around.
Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. Sure, you want to make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for a pet — or someone who really, really loves them. Because we know plenty of pets and people like that, we rounded up 25 ideas that’ll make them purr, bark and hey, maybe even cry.
This magpie was found as a baby and quickly imprinted on his rescuer. Now he spends his time drinking from her glasses and messing with his dog brother. Keep up with Magpie Mike on Twitter: http://thedo.do/magpiemike3. Check out the rest of his family, Boo, Janine and Steve, on Twitter: https://thedo.do/penpendragon...
This woman put food out every day for this kitten. One day she realizes there's more than one. She finds an entire family of cats in her backyard. She slowly gets closer to them every day so that she can take them to the vet, one even finds a forever home!
This kitten hunts his mom nonstop like he's a cheetah — but wait to see the sweet thing he does before they go to sleep together ❤️. To see more of Mega and Licia, you can follow along on Instagram https://thedo.do/lamboliciaIG and TikTok https://thedo.do/lamboliciaTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/
Merrick was brought to the rescue as a puppy in 2015 and spent his whole life there. Watch as he goes home to his forever family and learns how to give his dad lots of kisses. Special thanks to Mission Driven Goods, you can follow them on Instagram: https://thedo.do/missiondriven, or check out their website: https://missiondrivengoods.com/. To help save more dogs like Merrick, you can support Humane Society of Greater Kansas City: https://thedo.do/hsgkcdonate.
Loyal dog checks on her baby brother every night — and even helps potty train him ❤️❤️❤️. Special thanks to Emily and her family for giving Kendall her forever home. You can keep up with them on Instagram: https://thedo.do/emilya_wright and Facebook: https://thedo.do/emilywright.
Watch this orphaned baby seal throw the world’s biggest tantrum when her caretaker tries to clean her bathtub 😂💙. To download a free Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom calendar, visit: thedo.do/MoOYT5. To help save more seals like Ili Pika, you can support Seal Rescue Ireland by visiting:...
Living in Manitoba, Canada means you never know what kind of wildlife might show up on your home security system. Mallory Kmet and her family weren’t sure what happened when they came home from an outing to find their golf cart, which they use to lug firewood to the house, crashed into the back of her pickup truck. They assumed that someone was trying to steal the cart, so they checked their security footage. When they saw the video, they burst out laughing!
Pittie steals his mom’s pillows every day — watch how it helps him get over his biggest fear 💙. Keep up with Amos on TikTok: https://thedo.do/amospearce and Instagram: https://thedo.do/Amospearce. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
