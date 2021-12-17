Car Stolen at Knifepoint in South Cheyenne, Suspect at Large

Cheyenne Police say a 62-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle near the 3600 block of East Lincolnway on Sunday evening. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the incident happened around 5 p.m. after the man tried to cross East Lincolnway in an unlit area with no crosswalk. While crossing the street, he walked into the path of an oncoming BMW sedan, which swerved to the left in an unsuccessful effort to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO