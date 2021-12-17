ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: ‘The Shopping Cart Killer’ responsible for deaths of four women he met on dating sites

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police said an accused serial killer they have dubbed “The Shopping Cart Killer” has been arrested after the remains of four women were discovered outside of Washington, D.C.

Police said the man connected with at least four women on dating sites and met them at motels in Fairfax County and Harrisonburg.

Police said the man killed them and then used shopping carts to move their bodies.

Officials said the victims were killed with blunt force trauma and there is video evidence that they have not released as they continue to work with the women’s families, WTOP reported.

Police have Anthony Robinson in custody, officials said in a news conference Friday, WRC reported.

He has been behind bars in Rockingham County jail since late November, WTOP reported.

Robinson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after being arrested near where two victims were discovered in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Police said the two women — Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39 — were found near each other but were killed at different times, WTOP reported.

Police said two other possible victims were found together in a container. One of them was identified as Cheyenne Brown, who had gone missing from Washington D.C. in September. Police said Brown and Robinson had communicated through a dating site. Her family identified her tattoos on the remains, WTTG reported.

Brown was pregnant at the time of her death, WRC reported.

Police have not identified the other woman found with Brown, WTTG reported.

Police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 703-246-7800, WTTG reported.

