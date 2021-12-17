After approval of federal map, redistricting fights to continue
By Dan Belson dbelson@chespub.com
Kilgore News Herald
6 days ago
Dundalk is set to remain in Maryland’s second congressional district for the next decade, as set out in legislation approved by the state’s General Assembly last week to the chagrin of Republican lawmakers and amid legal threats over gerrymandering. Along party lines during a special session last...
The committee overseeing Mississippi’s Congressional redistricting in the state legislature has given its approval to a plan for how the state’s four house seats will be shaped in the next ten years. Magnolia One is the name of the map and would mostly preserve the Republican’s three to...
He was probably in. Then, he was officially in. Now he’s out. After Mayor Tom Barrett was nominated in August to serve as Ambassador to Luxembourg, State Assembly Representative Daniel Riemer was one of many potential candidates that indicated they were interested in serving as Milwaukee’s next mayor.
"Keep safe what has been entrusted to you." As I sat in the office of my predecessor Brad Foulk, on August 18, 2009, having just been appointed Erie County’s district attorney, I was confident I knew what was to come. I was mistaken. Although Brad’s death left us little time to prepare a succession plan, I believed being an assistant district attorney in the office the previous nine years equipped me right then to fill the void. Very soon I understood the measure of the title and realized it entailed much more. My accountability stretched well beyond the 4,000-plus cases the office handled each year. Policies, protocols, and charging decisions for 26 law enforcement agencies across 38 municipalities were now on my desk. The consequence of my choices reflected on the office, impacted victims and their families, and influenced the trust of the community at large.
(AP) Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday approved 2% pay raises for all state employees except the Milwaukee County district attorney. The bipartisan Joint Committee of Employment Relations voted unanimously to approve the pay plan. But whoever is Milwaukee County district attorney after the 2024 election will not get the pay raise that all other district attorneys will receive.
A state attorney representing Wisconsin's chief elections administrator is trying to persuade a judge to block a subpoena demanding she submit to a private interview with a former state Supreme Court justice investigating the 2020 elections for Assembly Republicans.
Members of the Independent Redistricting Commission voted Wednesday 3-2 to adopt maps that are likely to preserve the Republican edge in the Arizona Legislature for the rest of the decade. The 3-2 vote came over the objections of Shereen Lerner and Derrick Watchman, the two Democrats on the panel. Erika...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Days before Christmas, 20 families in Annapolis were facing eviction.
They’re among the many Marylanders who are at risk of homelessness due to economic hardship during this pandemic.
Within the past week, tenants at the Robinwood Townhomes in Annapolis all received the notice nobody wants to receive.
“I had a pin paper taped to my door,” said tenant, Akia Gray. She said her son screamed, “Mommy, we got an eviction notice.”
It’s the same notice 19 other tenants received at the townhomes, including Gwendolyn Pindell.
All of them were ordered to be out of their home in days.
“Come on now, we’re...
The Independent Redistricting Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to approve new lines for congressional races through the 2030 election. The vote came despite comments from members from both political parties on how each believes the final maps are not what they wanted. But they said that as a compromise — and with two Republicans, two Democrats and a political independent — compromise was the only real option.
A Dane County judge on Tuesday ruled that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Michael Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice, must “immediately” release public records about a partisan review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election or appear in court next month. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank...
It’s official. A special election to serve as the Mayor of Milwaukee will occur this spring. The Milwaukee Common Council met virtually Thursday morning to call the race. After Mayor Tom Barrett resigned Wednesday, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson automatically became acting mayor and, under state law, the council needed to call a special election “as promptly as possible.”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator who has helped spread conspiracy theories about last year’s presidential election and led opposition to pandemic-related shutdowns, vaccine mandates and masking orders is all but officially declaring that he will run for governor. Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, said in appearances online over the weekend that he has […]
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s independent redistricting commission on Wednesday unanimously approved new boundaries for congressional districts that are likely to shift the state’s congressional delegation in favor of Republicans. The new boundaries create four solidly Republican districts, two where Democrats are likely to dominate and three that...
The 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission (Commission) completed and approved final maps for the state’s Congressional, Senate, Assembly, and Board of Equalization districts. The California Constitution states that public comment shall be taken for at least three days from the date of public display of any final statewide maps. Additionally, the Commission shall not display any other map for public comment during that period.
(The Center Square) – The Pima County Board of Supervisors has voted to resurrect a mask mandate despite an Arizona law that bans public mask mandates. In a 3-2 vote on Tuesday morning, the board instituted a mandate that requires everyone in the county to wear a face covering indoors “when six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.”
Republican state lawmakers are calling on Wisconsin Democratic governor Tony Evers, again, to remove Milwaukee County's District Attorney John Chisholm after his officer recommended $1,000 bail for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through the Waukesha Christma parade, killing six people.
Jeremy Cady and I first met on the plush green grass in front of the Missouri Capitol. It was the spring of 2009, and once a week or so a group of capitol staffers, reporters, and even the occasional elected official would kick a soccer ball around on a rectangular section of lawn that more often than not went unused. We’d play three-on-three, or four-on-four, depending on how many would show up. Cady and I generally guarded each other because we were both big, slow, and, well, generally lacking in superior soccer skill.
New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin criticized his Republican colleagues for their “desperate efforts to delay important legislation” after a Monday voting session that lasted for about 11 hours. Several GOP lawmakers stretched the last voting day of 2021 into a marathon over their objections to a policy that requires them to show proof of […]
The post Dem leader slams ‘desperate’ Republicans for vaccine protest that delayed voting appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
