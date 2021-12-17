After approval of federal map, redistricting fights to continue

"Keep safe what has been entrusted to you." As I sat in the office of my predecessor Brad Foulk, on August 18, 2009, having just been appointed Erie County’s district attorney, I was confident I knew what was to come. I was mistaken. Although Brad’s death left us little time to prepare a succession plan, I believed being an assistant district attorney in the office the previous nine years equipped me right then to fill the void. Very soon I understood the measure of the title and realized it entailed much more. My accountability stretched well beyond the 4,000-plus cases the office handled each year. Policies, protocols, and charging decisions for 26 law enforcement agencies across 38 municipalities were now on my desk. The consequence of my choices reflected on the office, impacted victims and their families, and influenced the trust of the community at large.

