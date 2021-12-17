ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

New Year’s Eve Plans? Denver Is In Top 10 Best Cities To Celebrate.

By Big Rob
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While 2021 wasn't near as bad as 2020, it still had its challenges. We're ready to say hello to 2022 and a city close to home is in the Top 10 ranked places to Celebrate. We've all likely watched one of those big countdown shows on New Year's Eve, live from...

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Country 99.1

This TikTok Page Proves That Colorado Drivers Really Do Suck

It's one thing to say that Colorado drivers suck, it's another thing to prove it. (as if you needed the proof.) Since moving to Colorado nearly a year and a half ago, I've come to find that drivers here in the Centennial State are anything but "good"; in fact, I often wonder how some people I've encountered on the roads even obtained a driver's license.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Downtown Denver#Mile High#Suburbs#Celebrate#Wallethub#Walt Disney World
New Country 99.1

Is There a Golden Treasure Buried at Horsetooth Reservoir?

An exciting mission for adventure-seekers in Colorado could be heading out to locate a hefty treasure that remains buried near Fort Collins' Horsetooth Reservoir. According to the Rocky Mountain Prospectors and Treasure Hunters, the unfound chunk of money, known as the Robber's Roost Treasure, would be equivalent to more than a million dollars in today's currency.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
New Country 99.1

Wanna Go To Vegas? Direct Northern Colorado To Vegas Flights Are Back.

Everybody wants to go to Las Vegas, right? All we need is an excuse, and now we have one because the "Vegas Plane" is back in Northern Colorado. It's been about 9 years since you've been able to fly directly out of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport to Las Vegas, but that all changes because as of today, December 15th, what was then dubbed as the "Vegas Plane" is wheels up again to get you direct from Northern Colorado to Las Vegas, Nevada. Back then, it was Allegiant Airlines who was flying Northern Colorado Vegas seekers to sin city, but this time around it's all about Avelo Airlines. As mentioned in this article by my Uncle Dave, Avelo started flying out of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport back in October of this year to the Burbank CA airport, so they're familiar with our local airport and what NoCo travelers are all about.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Elk Herd Stampede in a Castle Rock Neighborhood

Hundreds of elk running. It's called a stampede. Imagine seeing it right out your backdoor? Lucky for us, when it happened last week in Castle Rock, it was caught on video. Elk are faster than you may think. There are reports of elk racing horses alongside fences, and the elk will win the short race. According to VisitEstesPark.com they can run "as fast as 40 miles per hour".
CASTLE ROCK, CO
New Country 99.1

Bad Hair Day: What Were The Highest Winds Speeds In Colorado?

All I can say is WOW. During my day off on Wednesday, I helped my Mom move into her new apartment in Fort Collins and what a day we picked to move. A day where one of the biggest windstorms ripped through Northern Colorado, we were driving a 20 foot U-Haul from Windsor to Fort Collins which turned out to be quite the adventure in itself and a serious white knuckle driving experience dodging tumbleweed.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy