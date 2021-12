Photographer Mary Berridge’s Visible Spectrum offers an inside view of life with autism as told from within an autism community, including Berridge and her son. “Photographs by themselves, however, are limited in how much information they can convey, so it was important to me to have narratives written primarily by the subjects or their parents accompany the photographs in the book,” says Berridge. “Together, the photographs and narratives create complex, multifaceted and often surprising ways of seeing autism.”

