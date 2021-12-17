ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

103 of the 9,000 unvaccinated Marines are discharged: Military begins to discharge upwards of 30,000 active duty service members who are refusing the shot

By Matt Mcnulty For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The Marines are booting 103 active members for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as military services begin to discharge up to 30,000 active duty service members who have continued to refuse the shot.

The news comes months after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered mandatory COVID vaccines for all US military personnel back in late August, according to ABC News.

On Thursday, the Marine Corps said that 95 percent of its active-duty force of 182,500 Marines had received at least one COVID vaccine shot, the lowest percentage among the military services, moving up one point from 94 percent last month.

It is unclear why the first 103 Marines are being discharged now, as according to the Corps numbers, there are roughly 9,000 more remaining who have not been vaccinated still holding their rank.

However, the Marine Corps said it has approved 1,007 medical and administrative exemptions and is still processing 2,863 of the 3,144 requests made for a religious exemption as of Friday.

While the percentage of vaccinated active duty personnel in each service is at 95 percent or higher, the number of unvaccinated personnel is close to 30,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0rov_0dPxTmoD00
The Marines currently have the lowest percentage of vaccinated service members at 95 percent, while the Navy has the highest vaccination rate of any branch with 98-plus percent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNzvS_0dPxTmoD00
The Marines Corps (file image) are booting 103 active members for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLgOH_0dPxTmoD00
Pictured: General David Berger, Commandant of the US Marine Corps urged his members to get vaccinated last month, appealing to the branch's sense of duty and readiness

Navy officials have begun terminating the 5,731 active-duty sailors, or two percent of its active branch, who remain unvaccinated two weeks after the established deadline, leaders of the military branch confirmed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Army announced it is prepared to ax 3,800 unvaccinated soldiers beginning in January and after the Air Force has already discharged 27 service members who refused the vaccine order.

The Navy has the highest vaccination rate of all military branches with 336,000 sailors - or 99 percent - vaccinated from COVID-19.

'If a sailor gets their shot, we will honor that and make every effort to retain them,' Rear Admiral James Waters, the Navy's director of military personnel plans and policy said.

'On the other hand, those who continue to refuse the vaccine will be required to leave the Navy.'

Navy officials had previously announced that unvaccinated officers and enlisted sailors eligible to retire or leave the service before June 1, 2022, will be allowed to do so with an honorable discharge.

Those who an ineligible for retirement or leave by that date will still receive an honorable discharge but 'will be processed for separation on the basis of misconduct for refusing the lawful order to be vaccinated,' Waters explained.

However, those with more than six years of service 'will be processed with the least favorable characterization of service, being general, under honorable conditions, barring other misconduct,' he said.

Army officials said on Thursday that more than 3,800 soldiers - nearly 2 percent of the military branch's active duty force - had flatly refused to get at least one dose of the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine as of this week's deadline and could be fired as early as next month.

Thursday's news comes just days after the Air Force became the first US military service to begin firing personnel for rejecting the jab, with more than two dozen service members being discharged for disobeying orders.

The Pentagon announced earlier this year that the COVID-19 vaccine was mandatory for all service members, including the National Guard and Reserve.

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger was adamant that the military is 'not bluffing' when it comes to enforcing the 'direct order' of the vaccine requirement and removing those who do not comply.

'It's not one any of the services made up. If you could rewind the clock and remove all the political football of it a year ago, I'd love to find a way to do that. But we can't,' Berger said.

All unvaccinated Marines without pending or approved exemptions will be processed for administrative separation officials confirmed.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said repeatedly that getting the vaccine is critical to maintaining a healthy, ready force that can be prepared to defend the nation. The Pentagon is also weighing making the vaccine booster shots mandatory for service members.

The Army had the last vaccine deadline among the services for their active duty troops, Wednesday. And it scored the second-highest rate for those who have gotten at least one shot, 97.9 percent. The Navy leads with more than 98 percent, while the Air Force is at 97.5 percent and the Marine Corps is at 95 percent, which means roughly 10,000 continue to refuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gen71_0dPxTmoD00
The US Army is prepared to discharge 3,800 active-duty soldiers - 2 percent of its total - for disobeying orders to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Pictured: a soldier received a COVID vaccine on September 9, 2021 in Fort Knox, Kentucky

The other services had earlier deadlines. The Air Force required vaccines for the active duty by November 2, while members of the Navy and the Marine Corps had until November 28 to get the shots and their Reserve members have until December 28.

Air Force Guard and Reserves had until December 2, and the Army Guard and Reserve soldiers have until next June.

The Army, the US military's largest service with 478,000 active duty soldiers, reported the lowest number of service members seeking a religious exemption - just over 1,700 soldiers - compared with the other three smaller services.

In comparison, there are more than 4,700 in the Air Force, 3,000 in the Marine Corps and 2,700 in the Navy who are requesting the rarely given religious exemptions, according to data released by the branches in the past week.

None of the requests have yet to be approved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foXq1_0dPxTmoD00
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said repeatedly that getting the vaccine is critical to maintaining a heathy and ready force 

The Air Force on Monday said it has already discharged 27 airmen for refusing to obey a lawful order and get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the shot mandate.

The airmen were formally discharged for failure to obey an order. It is possible that some had other infractions on their records, but all had the vaccine refusal as one of the elements of their discharge.

None of those discharged had sought any type of exemption, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told The Washington Post.

According to data released by the Army, more than 2,700 soldiers who refused the vaccine have already been given written reprimands, and six soldiers have been fired from leadership positions, including battalion commanders. The Army has said that soldiers who refuse the vaccine should not be in leadership jobs.

'Vaccinating our Soldiers against COVID-19 is first and foremost about Army readiness,' stated Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth. 'To those who continue to refuse the vaccine and are not pending a final decision on a medical or administrative exemption, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine. If not, we will begin involuntary separation proceedings.'

Procedures to begin discharging those who refuse the vaccine are slated to begin in January, giving soldiers a bit more time to change their minds before being forced out.

Students at the US Military Academy at West Point who refuse the vaccine and do not get an approved exemption will not be commissioned as officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUPwQ_0dPxTmoD00
The Air Force on Monday said it has already discharged 27 airmen for refusing to obey a lawful order and get the COVID-19 vaccine. Pictured: an Airman gets a COVID-19 shot on June 8 on Dobbins Air Force Base, Georgia 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbGc8_0dPxTmoD00
The US Navy has highest vaccination rate at more than 98 percent. Pictured: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class John London is vaccinated against COVID in December 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Vo3f_0dPxTmoD00
The Marine Corps had until November 28 to get the shots and their Reserve members have until December 28. Pictured: Military medical personnel at Camp Lejeune, N.C., administer coronavirus vaccines to Marines in January 

Overall, the Army said that more than 6,200 soldiers are seeking some type of temporary or permanent exemption, including 641 medical requests and the 1,746 religious requests.

Of those 6,200 requests, nearly 3,900 have received an approved temporary exemption. Four got a permanent medical exemption.

Temporary exemptions can be for a variety of reasons ranging from medical, such as pregnancy, to administrative, such as someone who is retiring or is in a remote location where there are no readily available vaccines.

Across the military, the vaccine reaction has mirrored that of society as a whole, with thousands of members seeking exemptions or refusing the shots. But overall the percentage of troops - particularly active duty members - who quickly got the shots exceeds the nationwide numbers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 72 percent of the US population age 18 or older has gotten at least one shot.

Members of the US military are already required to get as many as 17 vaccines, depending on where they are deployed. The requirements - which include shots for smallpox, hepatitis, polio and the flu - also provide for a number of temporary and permanent exemptions for either medical or administrative reasons.

Comments / 3

Related
MilitaryTimes

Gunnery sergeants who never went to boot camp? It may be coming in the Marine Corps

Enlisted Marines are made in boot camp. Marine officers, The Basic School. Long days and harsh instructors give sharp lessons in what it means to be a Marine and forge a bond shared by all Marines, regardless of when they joined. Marines past and present remember the day they were handed the coveted eagle, globe and anchor emblem and welcomed into the fold.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Troops who refuse vaccine must be given an honorable discharge and will get access to veterans' benefits according to new $768B defense bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which contains a provision that bars the Pentagon from giving servicemembers who won't be vaccinated dishonorable discharges. That means those servicemembers will also be eligible for veterans' benefits. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican and former Army doctor, sponsored...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US government to accept delivery of new Navy destroyer named for first black general

Its commanding officer on Tuesday will accept delivery of a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer named after Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen Jr. In a short, informal ceremony to be shown live on the Facebook page of the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., Commander Daniel Hancock at 10 a.m. will accept delivery of the ship on behalf of the U.S. government from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Wormuth
Army Times

Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USNI News

How to Absorb the Marine Corps into the Army and Navy

For decades, the U.S. Marine Corps has attempted to tweak its force structure to enhance performance within a constrained funding environment. Rather than continuing to make changes around the margins, we would be better off revisiting a debate started following World War II and prematurely truncated during the Korean War. Does the United States need a light infantry force specializing in amphibious operations as a separate service, or should the Marine Corps be resized to the small police force it was prior to World War I and the amphibious organization incorporated into the Army?
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Marines#Military Service#Us Military#Military Personnel#Defense#Covid#Abc News#The Marine Corps#Army#The Air Force#Rear Admiral
federalnewsnetwork.com

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger spent the past two years dismantling the Marine Corps the United States has known in the last three or four decades. Instead, he’s been trying to rebuild a force that is more agile, expeditionary and accepting of a new kind of Marine that brings in a higher level of talent, in order to stay ahead of near-peer competitors.
MILITARY
Army Times

Why the Marine Corps wants to tank National Guard recruiting efforts

Historically the Marine Corps has had the lowest retention rate in the Department of Defense, as it intentionally has only kept 25 percent of first-term Marines. As a result, the National Guard and other services have seen Marines fresh off a first enlistment as fertile recruiting ground, allowing the Guard to swell its ranks with already experienced troops.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
USNI News

Keep It Separate: Why America Wants a Marine Corps

The recent article by retired Commander Norman Denny, “How to Absorb the Marine Corps into the Army and Navy,” offered new life to an old discussion within U.S. national security circles: Does America need a Marine Corps? Denny answers in the negative, arguing that the Army, Navy, and Air Force are capable of performing the Marine Corps’ missions, and proposes ways to execute this absorption.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People

27 Air Force Members Discharged for Failing to Get Vaccinated as Navy Commander Is Also Relieved of Duties

More than two dozen active-duty members of the U.S. Air Force have been discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Air Force gave its airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandate for the COVID vaccine for all members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves, that was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Unvaccinated active duty airmen will soon be barred from moving to new assignments

The Air Force will soon levy another restriction on active duty airmen who aren’t fully vaccinated against the coronavirus: no more moving to new assignments. Airmen who haven’t received a first or second vaccine dose, including those who are still awaiting a final decision on an exemption request, will be barred from current and future permanent change of station moves starting Nov. 29, the service said in a memo Tuesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

DC Guard official says the Army is lying about its role in deploying troops on Jan. 6

Another D.C. National Guard official is alleging that top Army officers tried to stall mobilization of Guard troops in response to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Writing on behalf of the then-D.C. Guard adjutant general, former staff judge advocate Army Col. Earl Matthews sent a 36-page memo, first reported by Politico, to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday, questioning the Pentagon’s official timeline of that day and specifically calling out a recently released Defense Department inspector general report that found officials took appropriate action in response to the riot at the Capitol.
MILITARY
newscenter1.tv

Pentagon chief says Guard who refuse vaccine cannot train, draw pay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says no member of the National Guard will be allowed to participate in drills or other training required to maintain their status in the Guard unless they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or are given an exemption. Austin spelled out the policy in a...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

273K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy