Music

Barry Hankerson Details Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album, ‘Unstoppable’

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago

On Friday (Dec. 17), the lead single to Aaliyah Haughton’s posthumous and fourth studio album, Unstoppable , was released. The late singer’s new song, “Poison,” featuring The Weeknd has some leery and others excited for the upcoming full-length LP.

Haughton’s uncle, Barry Hankerson Blackground Records founder and sole owner of her entire catalog—spoke with Billboard about the new Static Major-written song. “When you put a record out, you try to start off with something that gets everybody’s attention,” he said about the DANNYBOYSTYLES and Nick Lamb co-produced record. Hankerson shared how the Canadian singer wanted to obtain some unreleased Aaliyah vocals years ago, but that wasn’t able to come to fruition until now.

He also explained what to expect from the Unstoppable album in 2022. The project is set to include a plethora of male artists including features from Drake, Future, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, and Snoop Dogg. “The body of work is pure hip-hop and R&B […] Some of the people that Aaliyah liked are on the album,” Hankerson explained. “She loved Snoop Dogg, who’s done a great record in collaboration with Future. Ne-Yo gave us an excellent song; also Drake. Timbaland produced the track that Chris Brown did. It’s vintage R&B with strong vocals.”

Later in the interview, Hankerson admitted that he hasn’t been in contact with Aaliyah’s estate. “We hope they’re happy. Our door and our phone is always available if there are any comments they’d like to make about anything. We’re open to that. I don’t really know who runs that entity, but I’m not hostile at all. Anything that’s connected to Aaliyah in a positive way, we are open to be involved with and do whatever we can do.”

He continued, “We hope it’s profitable for them. We hope that the public enjoys what we’ve done so that the estate can accomplish whatever their goals are. I just hope that out of the very terrible thing that happened to my niece that people can heal. That people can look at all the good things and not just the controversial things that may encompass their thinking. I’m not angry with anybody.”

Another single is rumored to be released before the album’s arrival in 2022. Listen to “Poison” below.

Vibe

Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work. Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!” View...
Vibe

Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” Enters Top 10 On Billboard Chart

Mary J. Blige holds the record for most Top 10 singles on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart—24 to be exact—and now, one more is getting added to that list. “Good Morning Gorgeous,” the lead single and title track of her forthcoming album has broken through at No. 8. “Good Morning Gorgeous” is an anthem about the unapologetic celebration of beauty and self-love. When speaking on her new music during a recent appearance on Tamron Hall Show, Blige expressed, “I earned the right to say ‘I feel amazing.’ When I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick...
Vibe

Raekwon Reveals Ghostface Killah Secretly Dated Aaliyah

Rapper Ghostface Killah has historically boasted about dealings with female R&B singers during his and Wu-Tang’s rise to fame. According to partner-in-rhyme Raekwon, one particular starlet he was fond of was Aaliyah, whom Rae says Ghost shared a secret romance with prior to her death. In a recent interview with Vlad TV promoting his new book, From Staircase To Stage, Rae recalls Ghostface informing him of his relationship with Aaliyah. “Yeah, he broke my heart with that, man,” The Chef says of the discussion. “Cause, RIP Aaliyah, Aaliyah is beautiful, you know?” He continues, adding, “Word, Ghost had bagged her. And...
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Almost Joined Nas, Rick Ross & Future On Berner's 'Gotti' Album

Berner’s new album Gotti arrived on December 3, boasting appearances from Nas, Rick Ross, Future, Jadakiss, Styles P, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Rod Wave and Mozzy. Berner even secured previously unheard audio recordings from the late John Gotti himself, adding cinematic authenticity to the Mafia-inspired project. But there...
ABC News

Aaliyah's posthumous single 'Poison' with The Weeknd is out now

"Poison," the new single from Aaliyah featuring The Weeknd, has dropped. The track, which was released on Friday, is from Aaliyah's upcoming posthumous album, "Unstoppable﻿," due in 2022. During the song, the late R&B singer questions the relationship she's in and whether it's love, before concluding that their time...
Rolling Stone

Aaliyah’s First Posthumous Song in Nearly a Decade, ‘Poison’ Featuring the Weeknd,’ Has Arrived

For the first time in nearly a decade, a new posthumous Aaliyah track has arrived, with Blackground Records 2.0/Empire releasing “Poison,” featuring the Weeknd. The tender R&B ballad features Aaliyah and the Weeknd’s vocals drifting over atmospheric production, with synths that waver and percussion that lands with a sharp hit before dissolving slowly into the soundscape. “Now, it’s too late for both of us,” Aaliyah sings in her falsetto, “No regrets of what we’ve lost and what we’ve shared/Maybe tomorrow we’ll love again/Or until then we’ll stay as friends, oh, one day.” “I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah...
Mic

Aaliyah and The Weeknd’s collaboration shouldn’t exist

Modernizing the legacies of the dead is a tricky game. Today, a rare posthumous collaboration between Aaliyah and The Weeknd called “Poison” was released — and it’s good for all the wrong reasons. On the surface, there’s nothing really wrong with the song. For a little...
Complex

Listen to Aaliyah and The Weeknd’s New Song “Poison”

Aaliyah’s new song “Poison” with The Weeknd is here, via Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire. The track serves as the first single for Aaliyah’s upcoming posthumous album, Unstoppable, which will be shared in 2022. Credits for the first official new Aaliyah release in more than a decade includes production from DannyBoyStyles and Nick Lamb, writing contributions from The Weeknd and the late Static Major, along with Mike Dean (mixing) and Shin Kamiyam (engineering) putting their touch on the record.
POPSUGAR

Aaliyah's Posthumous "Poison" Collab With The Weeknd Faces Backlash For Production Quality

Aaliyah's posthumous music rollout continues with a new collaboration with The Weeknd titled "Poison." The new single from the late singer and the After Hours artist arrived on Dec. 17, but it was almost immediately hit with backlash from fans who are dragging the song for its production quality. "Why does Aaliyah sound like she left The Weeknd a voicemail and he decided to record it himself ??? Fix it now !" one Twitter user wrote.
Vulture

Listen to Aaliyah’s First Single in over a Decade With the Weeknd

Through Blackground Records 2.0/EMPIRE, the late Aaliyah released her new single “Poison” with the Weeknd, marking her first new track in over 15 years according to a press release. The release comes months after Aaliyah’s discography was made available to streaming services in August. The “Poison” track was written by Aaliyah’s longtime collaborator and friend Static Major and the Weeknd. It was produced by DannyBoyStyles and Nick Lamb, mixed by Mike Dean, and engineered by Shin Kamiyama. “I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented the Weeknd,” said Barry Hankerson, founder of Blackground Records. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”
NME

Rick Ross says ‘VERZUZ’ battle with JAY-Z is “a possibility”

Rick Ross has been discussing possible VERZUZ opponents, and he’s named friend and frequent collaborator JAY-Z as a possible matchup. The Miami rapper sat down with The Real this week to promote his new album, ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’, and he was asked which rapper he would like to go against in the battle series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.
HipHopDX.com

The Weeknd Follows Drake & Chris Brown By Landing Posthumous Aaliyah Collaboration

While there’s long been rumblings of a posthumous Aaliyah album, HitsDailyDouble has reportedly uncovered the first sign of the project’s imminent arrival. On Tuesday (December 14), HDD picked up on an Aaliyah and The Weeknd collaboration titled “Poison” that will be soon sent to Urban AC radio stations across the United States. The track is set to be released on Blackground 2.0.
Distractify

How Did Aaliyah Die? A Recap Of the R&B Singer's Passing

It’s not news that the music industry has suffered great losses over the years. From Whitney Houston's untimely passing to the death of rap icon DMX, it’s been a tough time for music fans. In fact, most people can recall where they were once they found out the news that their favorite celebrity had met their demise. That’s the case for many Aaliyah fans.
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Will Reportedly Feature on a Posthumous Aaliyah Album

The Weeknd may have a collaboration with Aaliyah on her forthcoming posthumous album, according to HitsDailyDouble. HDD reported that the duo’s track, “Poison,” will be released via Blackground Records 2.0 and sent out to radio stations soon. Blackground was founded by Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson and the...
MetroTimes

A posthumous Aaliyah record is finally coming, and The Weeknd is on the first track. But is it worth it?

After many years of speculation and bitter dispute over the rights to her legacy, new music from Aaliyah, the late R&B star from Detroit, is finally here. Blackground Records 2.0, the revived version of the label started by her uncle and music mogul Barry Hankerson, dropped a new track titled “Poison” on Friday, featuring the popular Canadian singer The Weeknd.
