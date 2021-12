EPA’s internal watchdog is planning aggressive oversight for the billions of infrastructure funds flowing into the agency, warning fraud could follow the influx of cash. EPA Inspector General Sean O’Donnell — facing his own major budget boost — told reporters last Friday that he worried about the gobs of money coming into the agency. EPA will receive about $60 billion under the recently passed infrastructure law for helping to rebuild water infrastructure, clean up toxic waste sites and provide electric school buses, among other goals.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO