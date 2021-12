Walker Hayes is headed to the set of The Voice on Tuesday (Dec. 14), where he'll perform as a part of the Season 21 live finale. He's the latest in a string of country performers to take the stage during the televised singing competition; Blake Shelton, who's a coach on the show, recently performed his "Come Back as a Country Boy," and Carly Pearce made her debut last week to perform "29." It's not yet clear what Hayes will perform when he hits the stage. He shared news of his performance slot with fans on Twitter earlier in the week, writing simply, "See You Tuesday."

