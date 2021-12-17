Promising trial results for COVID-19 pills offer potential tool against surges

An international collaboration between researchers from the Center for Cooperative Research in Biosciences (CIC bioGUNE, Bilbao), the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) at the University of Luxembourgand and the Department of Immunology of St Jude Children's Research Hospital (Kanneganti Lab, Memphis) highlights how fostering synergies between computational and experimental studies can lead to important results in the field of immunology. In an article published in November in Trends in Immunology, researchers illustrate the potential of this type of collaboration through recent results obtained on the modulation of hyperinflammation in COVID-19. Both a computational approach led by Prof. Antonio Del Sol and an experimental study led by Dr. Thirumala-Devi Kanneganti showed that a specific protein could help modulate COVID-19-induced lung hyperinflammation. Building on this success, the authors detail how experimental and computational approaches can support each other and advocate for coordinated efforts to accelerate the discovery of new therapeutic targets.

