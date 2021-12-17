ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Promising trial results for COVID-19 pills offer potential tool against surges

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — As COVID-19 antiviral pills inch closer to authorization in the United States, the emergence of the omicron variant has added urgency to the push for effective and accessible treatments to help stave off a potentially devastating winter surge. Earlier this week, Pfizer announced its Paxlovid...

FOX43.com

Pfizer has an antiviral COVID-19 pill. Here's how it works

WASHINGTON — Is Pfizer’s antiviral pill a pandemic game changer? According to results released by Pfizer, it reduces hospitalization and death by 90% after infection. It’s a sign of hope for many in the medical community. So, what do we know about the pill?. We verified three...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theticker.org

New Pfizer antiviral pill shows promising results in new report

Pfizer Inc. released study results last month which showed that Paxlovid, an antiviral pill created to combat COVID-19, reduced hospitalization and death in people with the virus by 89%. The company conducted a 28-day study to test the efficacy of Paxlovid in high-risk adults. The study used 1,219 adults who...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Researchers pinpoint blood factors linked to severe COVID

Scientists have identified unique "indicators" in the blood of patients with severe and fatal COVID, paving the way for simple diagnostic tests to help doctors identify who will go on to become critically ill. In a study led by researchers at the Hull York Medical School and Department of Mathematics...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Antiviral drug shows promise against COVID-19 and RSV

A drug called 4’-fluorouridine effectively treated both COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in animals. The compound can be given in pill form once a day, making it a promising candidate for a treatment that could be given outside hospital settings. Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Experimental and computational synergy—Promising COVID-19 results

An international collaboration between researchers from the Center for Cooperative Research in Biosciences (CIC bioGUNE, Bilbao), the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) at the University of Luxembourgand and the Department of Immunology of St Jude Children's Research Hospital (Kanneganti Lab, Memphis) highlights how fostering synergies between computational and experimental studies can lead to important results in the field of immunology. In an article published in November in Trends in Immunology, researchers illustrate the potential of this type of collaboration through recent results obtained on the modulation of hyperinflammation in COVID-19. Both a computational approach led by Prof. Antonio Del Sol and an experimental study led by Dr. Thirumala-Devi Kanneganti showed that a specific protein could help modulate COVID-19-induced lung hyperinflammation. Building on this success, the authors detail how experimental and computational approaches can support each other and advocate for coordinated efforts to accelerate the discovery of new therapeutic targets.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Covid Pill Efficiency: Final Analysis

There are more viable covid treatments undergoing, and some of them have shown massive efficiency. One of them seems to come from Pfizer, the company that’s been in the spotlight a lot due to their covid vaccines. Pfizer final covid pill analysis. CNBC notes that Pfizer said the final...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thedailytexan.com

UT researchers identify promising antibody resistant against COVID-19 variants

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the October 19 flipbook. UT researchers identified a COVID-19 antibody that can prevent viral infection against COVID-19 and its current variants. UT researchers, in collaboration with Vanderbilt University, published their findings last month identifying an antibody they can potentially use to create...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

