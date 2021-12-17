Echelon Heats Up Peloton Rivalry with New Bike

Exercise at home like never before with the Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike. Giving you a fully connected fitness experience, it has a curved HD touchscreen that makes you feel like you’re inside the cycling studio. Or it’ll immerse you in one of your scenic rides. Alternatively, you can rotate the display up to 180 degrees so you can use it to view cross-training workouts. Moreover, with a dual-ring design, it has 15 LED colors that change according to your workout metrics. Get access to more than 40 daily live classes as well as more than 3,000 on-demand workouts and more than a million popular music choices. Overall, its modern design has a rear flywheel for a stable and smooth ride. It’s sure to look great in any room of your home. Finally, enjoy immersive sound, performance tracking, a weight and shoe rack, and SPD-compatible pedals.

