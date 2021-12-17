ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Echelon Heats Up Peloton Rivalry with New Bike

By Justin Byers
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 6 days ago
Connected fitness company Echelon is ramping up its rivalry with Peloton with the release of a new bike. The 125-pound EX-8S bike — which sells for $2,399 — features a 24-inch HD touchscreen display that flips 180-degrees. It also supports Wi-Fi and...

