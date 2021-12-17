Cops: Student charged after threat to ‘shoot up the school’

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina high school student has been charged after police said he made a threat to “shoot up the school” on a social media app.

The charge comes as schools tightened security protocols and some parents kept children at home Friday amid viral TikTok posts alluding to unconfirmed threats of violence.

The FBI learned of the social media statement by a Lexington High School student early Friday morning after receiving a community tip, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Police proceeded to interview the Lexington High School student and his family. Deputies say the student was motivated by a social media trend to disrupt classes on the final day before winter break.

The student will appear in family court later on the charge of making a direct threat against students at the school.

Authorities say the student never set foot on school campus Friday and was released into his parents’ custody after he was charged.

The sheriff’s office said it was not releasing the student’s name because he is under 18.