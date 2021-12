They say that bread is the staff of life, but over the past several days, two bread companies have found themselves in the position of having to recall products that might actually cause harm if consumed by people with certain food allergies or sensitivities. On December 17, Flower Products — the makers of Wonder Bread and other nationally known brands — voluntarily recalled 3,000 loaves of its Nature's Own Honey Wheat Bread due to the undisclosed presence of milk (via a company release).

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO