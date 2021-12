SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The week of Dec. 6 is National Influenza Vaccination Week. Doctors are urging everyone to take precautions as we enter the early months of flu season. Both the flu and COVID-19 can be spread through close contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Doctors say the best way to protect yourself from both illnesses is by getting vaccinated if you can.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO