ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Car Stolen at Knifepoint in South Cheyenne, Suspect at Large

By Joy Greenwald
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Laramie County deputies are searching for a man who stole a car at knifepoint Thursday night. According to an agency Facebook post, the...

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Laramie Live

Investigation Underway After Man Shot in South Cheyenne

Police are investigating after a man was shot in south Cheyenne Wednesday evening. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to a report of an assault with a firearm near the 500 block of W. 11th Street around 5:30 p.m. and arrived to find a 29-year-old Cheyenne man with a gunshot wound.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Vehicle Sunday

Cheyenne Police say a 62-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle near the 3600 block of East Lincolnway on Sunday evening. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the incident happened around 5 p.m. after the man tried to cross East Lincolnway in an unlit area with no crosswalk. While crossing the street, he walked into the path of an oncoming BMW sedan, which swerved to the left in an unsuccessful effort to avoid hitting the pedestrian.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Information Sought On Missing 72-Year-Old Wyoming Man

The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man who was last seen on December 13. According to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Please keep your eyes open for Leland Morton he was last seen on Monday December 13th driving...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Shop with a Cop A Huge Success!

On December 17, the Laramie Walmart was taken over by a group of officers with some very excited children. They had come for the Second Annual Shop with a Cop! There were around 30 elementary students from Albany County School Districts with officers from the Laramie Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Albany County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Game and Fish, and University of Wyoming Police Department.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Knifepoint#Hispanic
Laramie Live

Copper Thieves Strike Tower Site South of Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in a theft investigation. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 6600 block of Speer Road, near Swan Ranch. "An ABC TV/railroad radio communication tower site at that location was entered," said Warner. "Copper pipe, wire,...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

31 Cheyenne-Area Kids ‘Shop With A Cop’ On Friday

The Cheyenne Police Department took 31 local kids shopping at the Livingston Avenue Cheyenne Walmart on Friday. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post:. On Friday, the Cheyenne Police Department in partnership with local law enforcement agencies participated in the annual Shop with...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Police Pledge More Cops In Schools On Friday

The Cheyenne Police Department will have an enhanced presence in local schools on Friday, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The CPD posted the following statement on Facebook on Thursday evening:. ''The Cheyenne Police Department is aware of a new viral TikTok trend threatening violence in schools.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Police: Avoid Holiday Season Scams This Time Of Year

The Cheyenne Police Department has advice for avoiding being victimized by a scam this holiday season. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says that while the agency has not seen an increase in any particular scams this year, there are some general precautions people can take to protect themselves. They include the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Police Aiding in National Effort to Stop Drunk Driving

This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with the Laramie Police Department to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving. The Laramie Police Department announced this on their Facebook. NHTSA and the Laramie Police Department want all drivers...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Cops, Little Shoppers to Take Over Cheyenne Walmart Friday

Cheyenne area law enforcement agencies are once again teaming up with elementary schools in Laramie County to make Christmas a little brighter for those less fortunate. Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 31 students will get $150 to "Shop With a Cop" at the Walmart at 580 Livingston Avenue this Friday, Dec. 17.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Man Arrested In Colorado Computer Child-Sex Sting

A 39-year-old Cheyenne man was among those arrested in a recent internet joint sting operation aimed at people seeking to have sexual contact with underage children. Two Fort Collins residents and a Kentucky man were also arrested. The men are all facing felony charges. That's according to a post on...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy