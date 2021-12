The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly turning to a veteran running back for help ahead of the 2021 season's stretch run. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the reigning Super Bowl champions will sign Le'Veon Bell if he passes a physical. Bell appeared in five games earlier this season for the Baltimore Ravens, although he has been unable to replicate the production of his prime when he was on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO