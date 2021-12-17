ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Trade Rumors: Jerami Grant, Dennis Schroder Most Likely to Move at Deadline

By Erin Walsh
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant are the two players most likely to be traded before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, per reporter Marc Stein. According to Stein, rival teams increasingly view Grant as a trade possibility because Detroit has lost 13 games...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Joe Johnson Is The Only Active Player Who Has Played Against Michael Jordan

It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Marcus Smart
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four potential Jerami Grant trade destinations

Jerami Grant could be on the move despite signing with the Pistons just one year ago. According to Marc Stein, there is a “rising belief” that Detroit will trade him ahead of the February 10 trade deadline. Grant is a veteran who can help many good teams, making his current fit in Detroit questionable both short and long term. The Pistons’ timeline doesn’t align with Grant’s as it may take a while until the next great Pistons team is here.
NBA
FanSided

Jerami Grant trade rumor to Trail Blazers: Is the right offer there?

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly getting a lot of calls about a Jerami Grant trade, and one of the teams on the phone is the Portland Trail Blazers. According to Shams Charania of the Athletic (SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED):. “Jerami Grant is one of the most sought-after players in a potential trade,...
NBA
CBS Boston

Enes Freedom Becomes Latest Celtics Player To Enter NBA Health And Safety Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are now up to eight players in the NBA’s COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. Enes Freedom entered protocol on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Freedom now joins Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas and Grant Williams in protocol. With Freedom landing in protocol, the Celtics find themselves extremely shorthanded in the front court. Boston has signed forward Justin Jackson and guards C.J. Miles and Joe Johnson to fill out the roster following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Another signing could be in the cards ahead of Saturday’s Christmas Day showdown with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Freedom has seen an uptick in action since Boston placed Horford and Williams in protocol. He got the start and played a season-high 40 minutes in Monday’s loss to Philadelphia, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while playing minimal defense on Philly big man Joel Embiid. Freedom played 12 minutes during Wednesday night’s win over the Cavaliers in Boston, scoring four points and pulling down five rebounds.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Brooklyn Nets#Portland Trail Blazers
FanSided

Lakers could set Jerami Grant trade market for Pistons

The Detroit Pistons may have one of the hottest trade assets on the market in Jerami Grant and there are a number of teams who are reportedly interested. One of those teams is the hated Los Angeles Lakers, who are just 16-16 even though they have two of the best players in the world and signed just about every available veteran in the offseason to make another title run.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBA Analysis Network

This Pistons-Suns Trade Lands Jerami Grant In Phoenix

The Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns are two NBA teams who are in polar opposite situations as the February deadline approaches. One team is in the early stages of a long-term rebuild while the other is coming off an NBA Finals loss and is hoping to win it all this time around.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy