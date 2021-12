Jackson State football linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain, a former USC player and four-star recruit, was arrested Monday in Los Angeles after being indicted on charges of fraud relating to COVID-19 unemployment money. The 22-year-old turned himself into law enforcement and was arraigned in U.S. District court, where he pled not guilty to being the ringleader of an alleged scheme that raked in at least $227,736 in unemployment payments, according to a news release from the Central District of California U.S. Attorney's Office.

