ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dutch health experts advise 'strict' lockdown to slow Omicron - RTL Nieuws

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iN7rq_0dPxNqsd00

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Health experts have advised the Dutch government to adopt a “strict” lockdown to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, RTL Nieuws reported on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
NY1

Health expert warns omicron could be as transmissible as measles

The omicron variant of the coronavirus may be as transmissible as diseases like the measles, a health expert warned Friday. Speaking with NY1 "News All Day" anchor Ruschell Boone, Dr. David Reich, president of Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens, said colleagues who conduct research on infectious diseases are ringing the alarm bells over the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rtl Nieuws#Health Experts#Omicron#Covid#Dutch#Amsterdam
Shropshire Star

World Health Organisation ‘prefers not to see lockdowns’, says expert

The WHO estimates the pandemic could be ended in 2022 if 70% of the population of every country has been vaccinated by the middle of next year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is not in favour of large-scale Covid-19 lockdowns because of the economic impact and how it affects people’s mental health, one of its leaders has said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

German health experts urge more COVID curbs as lockdown not ruled out

BERLIN (Reuters) – German health experts said on Wednesday that new coronavirus curbs probably did not go far enough to keep the Omicron variant in check, as the country’s health minister said he had not ruled out a full lockdown if cases spiked. The measures, decided on Tuesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
actionnews5.com

Health experts cautious about omicron impact on children

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new COVID cases. School shifts to remote learning after mass teacher callout over COVID death. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. The charter school shifted to remote learning in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Dutch government announces national lockdown amid Omicron surge

The Netherlands will go into a tough lockdown from Sunday morning until at least January 14 to limit a feared Covid-19 surge due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, prime minister Mark Rutte has announced. “The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbc25news.com

Dutch government set for nationwide lockdown

---- UPDATE: The Dutch government says it is imposing a tough nationwide lockdown in an attempt to rein in sharply rising levels of infections with the omicron coronavirus mutation. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said schools, universities, and all non-essential stores, bars, and restaurants will be closed until Jan. 14...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Netherlands enters strict lockdown until 14 January as Omicron triggers Covid surge

The Netherlands will go into a tough lockdown from Sunday morning until at least January 14 to limit a feared Covid-19 surge due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, prime minister Mark Rutte has announced.“The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant,” he told a news conference.All non-essential stores, bars, restaurants and other public places in the country will shut from Sunday.Rutte said the new order builds on an existing partial lockdown already in force that requires bars, restaurants and other public gathering places such...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
258K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy