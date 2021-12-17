ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday Roku deals are back and prices start at just $19

By Maren Estrada
 6 days ago
Amazon had so many Roku deals available for Black Friday 2021, we almost lost count of them. Now, amazingly, all the hottest sales are back ahead of Christmas 2021!

Every popular Roku model is on sale right now. Incredibly, prices start at just $19 for the wildly popular Roku Express HD. Before you pick up that model, however, you should take a few moments to look through the rest of today’s great deals. You can actually upgrade to a brand new Roku streaming media player with 4K streaming and HDR for just $5 more!


Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Rok…

Price: $24.99
You Save: $15.00 (38%)
Black Friday Roku deals are back

The return of Amazon’s Black Friday Roku deals means prices start at $19 for the popular Roku Express HD . That is an incredible value. This also matches this model’s lowest price of all time. The Roku Express is a more traditional streaming media player, so it’s a box and not a dongle. That said, it’s definitely small enough to be tucked away anywhere.

As great as that deal is, however, you should think twice before taking advantage of it. Why? Because for as little as $10 more, you can pick up a newer Roku device that supports 4K!

First up, the Roku Express 4K+ is on sale for $24! It features the same design as the HD model but it adds 4K and HDR support. This is an all-time low price and an incredible value you don’t want to miss.

If you want a dongle, we have the Roku Streaming Stick+ that has been a best-seller for as long as we can remember. It supports 4K and HDR just like the Roku Express 4K+, but it’s a dongle instead of a set-top box. This model retails for $45, but right now it’s down to an all-time low of $29.99.

Then, on top of that, the newer Roku Streaming Stick 4K is also on sale for $39! In addition to getting 4K, HDR, and a Roku Voice Remote like you do with the Streaming Stick+, the new Streaming Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision and a few more great features. With a retail price of $50, this is the biggest discount that Roku has among its Christmas deals.


Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Roku Voice Remo…

Price: $29.99
You Save: $15.00 (33%)
Even more Roku deals

If all you want is a gadget that you can plug into any TV and start streaming, it really doesn’t get any better than the deals we mentioned above. Beyond that, anyone looking for the ultimate streaming experience should definitely check out the Roku Ultra , which is down to $69 right now instead of $100. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

If you also want to upgrade the sound on your TV, however, there’s another terrific deal you definitely need to be aware of.

First, the $130 Roku Streambar is on sale for $99 right now at Amazon, matching the lowest price of all time. This model is a compact soundbar that has Roku’s beloved streaming software built right in, and it delivers fantastic sound quality. Unless you have a high-end TV that you paid thousands of dollars for, you will absolutely improve your listening experience with this soundbar.

Of course, there’s also a slightly higher-end model called the Roku Streambar Pro that’s discounted right now. Unfortunately, it looks like this model is almost sold out.

These new Roku deals are set to run through the end of the month. They could sell out before then though, so definitely check them out now before it’s too late. All these deals also include Amazon Prime express shipping. That means you’ll have your new streaming media player in time for Christmas.

Check out all those deals and more down below.


Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One, Includes Roku Vo…

Price: $99.00
You Save: $30.99 (24%)
Roku Streaming Stick+

  • The Roku Streaming Stick+ couldn’t be easier to use
  • Just plug it in, set up your Wi-Fi, and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows!
  • Long-range wireless connectivity means you can use it anywhere in your home
  • You can even host an outdoor movie night in your backyard
  • Stunning picture quality thanks to 4K and HDR support
  • Supports all your favorite streaming services including Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, The Roku Channel, HBO Max, and even live-streaming cable alternatives like Sling and Hulu



Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Roku Voice Remo…

Price: $29.99
You Save: $15.00 (33%)
Roku Streaming Stick 4K

  • This popular model lets you stream in HD or 4K
  • Plus, it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ with sharp resolution and stunning color
  • Tuck it away behind your TV for a clean look
  • Enjoy endless streaming entertainment with support for all the most popular streaming apps


Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and…

Price: $39.00
You Save: $10.99 (22%)
Roku Express HD

  • Roku Express HD makes streaming easy and affordable
  • Get access to live and premium TV that streams over the internet
  • Perfect for any TV in your kitchen, guest bedroom, or to give as a gift
  • Simple setup lets you plug the Roku Express HD into your TV, connect to the internet, and start streaming


Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote

Price: $19.00
You Save: $10.99 (37%)
Roku Express 4K+ is one of the best Roku deals

  • The new Roku Express 4K Plus is Roku’s most affordable streaming media player ever to support 4K and HDR
  • Long-range wireless lets you stream anywhere in your home
  • Supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and many more
  • Use one remote to control your Roku and your TV thanks the the new Roku Voice Remote



Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Rok…

Price: $24.99
You Save: $15.00 (38%)
Roku Ultra

  • Roku Ultra is the company’s fastest and most powerful streaming media player ever
  • Enjoy lightning-fast responsiveness and quicker load times thanks to a new quad-core processor
  • 50% more wireless range ensures the smoothest TV streaming experience
  • Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio on compatible TVs
  • Lose your remote? No problem, just press a button on the Roku Ultra and your remote will play a sound so you can find it


Roku Ultra | Streaming Device HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Streaming, and…

Price: $69.00
You Save: $30.99 (31%)
Roku Streambar & Streambar Pro

  • Fantastic sound quality that outperforms the built-in speakers on most TVs
  • Integrated streaming with access to all of Roku’s live, free, and premium channels
  • Stream in HD, FHD, or brilliant 4K
  • HDR support lets you enjoy stunning colors and vivid picture quality
  • Big sound in a compact enclosure, with four internal speakers that fill your room with crisp, clear sound
  • Dolby Audio support



Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One, Includes Roku Vo…

Price: $99.00
You Save: $30.99 (24%)
Roku Streambar Pro | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Cinematic Sound, All In One, includes R…

Price: $149.99
You Save: $30.00 (17%)
The post Black Friday Roku deals are back and prices start at just $19 appeared first on BGR .

BGR.com

BGR.com

