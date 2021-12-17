ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey Reached Out To Britney Spears To Tell Her She Wasn't Alone

By Katrina Nattress
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears celebrated the end of her traumatic, nearly 14-year-long conservatorship last month, and during a recent interview with NME , fellow pop idol Mariah Carey revealed that she reached out to the singer while she was dealing with "horrific" treatment from the media.

"I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what [the press] did to her, what I saw, was horrific,” Carey explained. “So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.’”

She went on to open up about Prince doing the same thing for her when she was going through a hard time. “I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours. He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up – which it is."

“You’ve got to be a giving person," Carey added. "It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer can relate to what Spears went through — she also faced scrutiny from the press during the early years of her career and has a strained relationship with her family.

