Escape From Tarkov “The Bunker – Part 1” Quest Guide

The new Escape from Tarkov trailer has shown off what’s coming in the 0.12.12 update, including the new Lighthouse map, plenty of extra gear, and more. Battlestate Games has been teasing the next update for Escape from Tarkov, and has finally shown it in action in a trailer for the patch today. The biggest new addition with the update is a new map, Lighthouse. It looks to be quite an open map, similar to what we have seen in the Shoreline and Woods, but seems to feature some sort of military base. Towards the end of the trailer a functioning train was shown, something we’ve seen in the Reserve map before. The scale of Lighthouse seems significant, as it manages to borrow elements from several other maps without feeling cramped.

