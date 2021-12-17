Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in an instant classic, extending their winning streak to ten games. The Chiefs showed their championship pedigree, answering every score from Los Angeles and eventually finishing the game in style with a walk-off 34-28 overtime victory.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after Week 15. Check it out:

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

Mahomes was up for the challenge against rising star Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The epic AFC West quarterback showdown didn’t disappoint as Mahomes bounced back from a costly turnover to lead the Chiefs down the field for late-game touchdowns. The former league MVP threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 32 yards in the victory.

Stock Up: Tyreek Hill

USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

Hill continues his career season with another statement performance proving why he’s one of the best receivers in the league. The speedy top Chiefs target hauled in twelve catches on thirteen targets for 148 yards and a touchdown. Hill’s third-quarter reception, facing tight coverage, is an instant classic for the highlight reels this season.

Stock Up: Nick Bolton

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Bolton is making a solid case to be considered the top rookie defensive player in the AFC with another exceptional performance. The former Missouri Tiger led the team with ten tackles and helped force a turnover by tipping a first-half Justin Herbert pass into the hands of Anthony Hitchens. Bolton was a frequent force on many Los Angeles offensive attempts and drives that stalled fourth down.

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

Kelce silenced any critics or doubters of his tight end supremacy in the league with an all-time excellent performance. The All-Pro torched Chargers defenders throughout the second half and culminated with a walk-off touchdown reception in overtime. He finished the game with ten catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns, making plenty of fantasy football owners thrilled on Thursday night.