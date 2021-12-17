ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 15

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqfzH_0dPxNIJH00

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in an instant classic, extending their winning streak to ten games. The Chiefs showed their championship pedigree, answering every score from Los Angeles and eventually finishing the game in style with a walk-off 34-28 overtime victory.

Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after Week 15. Check it out:

Stock Up: Patrick Mahomes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovPHO_0dPxNIJH00
USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

Mahomes was up for the challenge against rising star Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The epic AFC West quarterback showdown didn’t disappoint as Mahomes bounced back from a costly turnover to lead the Chiefs down the field for late-game touchdowns. The former league MVP threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 32 yards in the victory.

Stock Up: Tyreek Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1ocy_0dPxNIJH00
USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

Hill continues his career season with another statement performance proving why he’s one of the best receivers in the league. The speedy top Chiefs target hauled in twelve catches on thirteen targets for 148 yards and a touchdown. Hill’s third-quarter reception, facing tight coverage, is an instant classic for the highlight reels this season.

Stock Up: Nick Bolton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSv5p_0dPxNIJH00
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Bolton is making a solid case to be considered the top rookie defensive player in the AFC with another exceptional performance. The former Missouri Tiger led the team with ten tackles and helped force a turnover by tipping a first-half Justin Herbert pass into the hands of Anthony Hitchens. Bolton was a frequent force on many Los Angeles offensive attempts and drives that stalled fourth down.

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvzzQ_0dPxNIJH00
USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

Kelce silenced any critics or doubters of his tight end supremacy in the league with an all-time excellent performance. The All-Pro torched Chargers defenders throughout the second half and culminated with a walk-off touchdown reception in overtime. He finished the game with ten catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns, making plenty of fantasy football owners thrilled on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hitchens
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patrick Mahomes#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc West#Missouri Tiger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce collects AFC offensive player of the week award

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s herculean effort, which included a game-winning touchdown, helped defeat the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. Now, he’s recognized by the NFL for his overall performance. The NFL on Wednesday named Kelce the AFC offensive player of the week...
NFL
News-Democrat

Here are four players to watch as KC Chiefs welcome Pittsburgh Steelers to Arrowhead

The Chiefs (10-4) face two roadblocks when they play host to the Pittsburgh Steeles (7-6-1) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The Steelers themselves are the obvious first obstacle. The second problem? The great unknown. Multiple Chiefs, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, are currently on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy