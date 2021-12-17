ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quidditch leagues change name over J.K Rowling controversy

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 6 days ago

Both US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch will change the name of their sport, according to a news release Wednesday. Organizers for the real-life broomstick sport, patterned on the magical competition from the Harry Potter franchise, will choose a new name to avoid copyright issues and distance themselves from controversy surrounding...

thebrag.com

J.K. Rowling doesn’t get to return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter fanatics rejoice! Your favourite characters are returning to the school of witchcraft and wizardry. But don’t expect to see J.K. Rowling. It has been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone graced our screens and made the boy who lived a household name. In celebration, Warner Bros. are reuniting the cast in what will be a nostalgic trip that is not to be missed.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

J.K. Rowling Credit Is Nearly Invisible in New ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Trailer

It would take some kind of magic to spot J.K. Rowling’s name in the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.  The Harry Potter author is the film’s producer and co-screenwriter (not to mention the creator of the Wizarding World franchise), yet the only reference to Rowling is an extraordinarily tiny publishing rights mention at the very bottom of the video’s final title card. It’s a big switch from how studio Warner Bros. showcased Rowling in prior trailers for the franchise. For instance, here’s Rowling name midway through the trailer for 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In 2018’s The...
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

J.K. Rowling Faces Criticism For Continued Transphobic Comments

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has doubled down on her views regarding the trans community. This time, she retweeted an article titled, “‘Absurdity’ Of Police Logging Rapists As Women,” which references how police in Scotland are now recording rapes based on the attacker’s gender identity, rather than their assigned sex at birth.
CELEBRITIES
State
Vermont State
TVOvermind

The Hypocrisy Behind Snubbing J.K Rowling

At this point apologies from either side don’t feel like they would do much, since the doxxing of J.K. Rowling and now her snubbing from the Harry Potter reunion is plenty of evidence that a person can’t have a dissenting opinion these days without being pushed aside by those they helped to make stars. Think about that for a moment, and then hopefully more people will come to realize that without Rowling, there would be no Harry Potter, no franchise, no idea that people latched onto for years. A lot of people won’t want to hear this since they’ll have already come to one conclusion or another concerning the author and her stance on women’s rights and the issue that has brought this debate to where it currently sits. The fact that the core actors of the franchise have turned on Rowling in a public manner isn’t surprising at all, since if they don’t they stand to lose a great deal of their reputation otherwise. Whether they believe in what they’re preaching to others or not (hopefully they do), the fact is that they wouldn’t be where they’re at, in terms of the status that the HP franchise gave them, if not for Rowling.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Beanie Mania’: TV Review

The Beanie Babies craze of the late ’90s wasn’t exactly a scam, but there were surely scam-adjacent elements. The community of collectors buying and selling and hoarding the lovable plush creations wasn’t exactly a cult, but there were surely cult-adjacent elements. The entire phenomenon wasn’t exactly birthed around the Internet, but it surely thrived thanks to adjacency to the earliest offshoots of online commerce. Yemisi Brookes’ new HBO feature Beanie Mania isn’t, therefore, exactly like seemingly every other TV documentary released in 2021, but it’s adjacent to every cult, scam and cyber-curiosity portrait that we’ve collectively fixated on. At only 80...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Two Real-World Quidditch Groups Will Change Name Over J.K. Rowling’s Transphobia

The two top real-world, Harry Potter-inspired Quidditch organizations in the U.S. will seek to change their name in part over author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, they announced this week. In a joint press release, U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch cited their push for gender equality (including an in-game rule that no more than four of the same gender can be on a team) as a countermeasure to Rowling’s “anti-trans” remarks. “Both organizations feel it is imperative to live up to this reputation in all aspects of their operations and believe this move is a step in that direction,” the two said. Other reasons for the rebrand include the desire to expand into different sponsorships and broadcast ventures, something handicapped by Warner Bros’ ownership over the “quidditch” trademark. The two groups will commission a survey for input on their new names.
SOCIETY
vermilioncountyfirst.com

