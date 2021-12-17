A Thief Tried to Flee the Cops in a Getaway Car That Was Up on Jacks
6 days ago
A Thief Tried to Flee the Cops in a Getaway Car That Was Up on Jacks. A guy in Washington state went to a car dealership on Tuesday, stole four tires off a Dodge Challenger, and tried to put them on his own car. But cops got there before he finished,...
BELLEVUE, Wash. - A wanted suspect was arrested by Bellevue Police early Tuesday morning as they arrived to him allegedly replacing the wheels on his rented Dodge Challenger with stolen wheels from a Dodge dealership. Officers say when they arrived, 23-year-old Manuel Zavala Jr. tried to elude police but couldn't...
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police arrested a man accused of stealing tires from a dealership and attempting to flee from police with his own car still on jacks, according to Bellevue police. A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after police responded to a report of theft at a...
