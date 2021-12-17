ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Police: ‘The Shopping Cart Killer’ responsible for deaths of four women he met on dating sites

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBkey_0dPxNDte00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police said an accused serial killer they have dubbed “The Shopping Cart Killer” has been arrested after the remains of four women were discovered outside of Washington, D.C.

Police said the man connected with at least four women on dating sites and met them at motels in Fairfax County and Harrisonburg.

Police said the man killed them and then used shopping carts to move their bodies.

Officials said the victims were killed with blunt force trauma and there is video evidence that they have not released as they continue to work with the women’s families, WTOP reported.

Police have Anthony Robinson in custody, officials said in a news conference Friday, WRC reported.

He has been behind bars in Rockingham County jail since late November, WTOP reported.

Robinson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after being arrested near where two victims were discovered in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Police said the two women — Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39 — were found near each other but were killed at different times, WTOP reported.

Police said two other possible victims were found together in a container. One of them was identified as Cheyenne Brown, who had gone missing from Washington D.C. in September. Police said Brown and Robinson had communicated through a dating site. Her family identified her tattoos on the remains, WTTG reported.

Brown was pregnant at the time of her death, WRC reported.

Police have not identified the other woman found with Brown, WTTG reported.

Police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 703-246-7800, WTTG reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

‘Nobody is being held accountable’: Jacksonville law firm joins in on investigating death of man hit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Darryl Lindsey. It would have been his 60th birthday on Thursday. “The fact that Mr. Lindsey was left on the side of the road for around 12 hours, and the fact that nobody is being held accountable for this — it’s concerning, to say the least,” Keith Anderson said. He is an attorney with Farah & Farah, and one of the men representing the Lindsey family at this time. The firm plans to bring a civil case against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Action News Jax

Family of murdered woman Gabby Petito creates foundation in her memory

A new foundation aims to honor the memory of Gabby Petito by helping families find missing persons and also by assisting survivors of domestic violence. Gabby Petito’s family started The Gabby Petito Foundation, saying they “wish to turn their personal tragedy into positive change by supporting those on the front lines doing critical and lifesaving work.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

4 people shot at suburban Chicago mall; 1 in custody

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were injured Thursday during a shooting at a suburban Chicago mall, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, located west of Chicago, WLS-TV reported. According to Sgt. Reid Foltyniewicz of the Oak Brook Police Department, authorities were alerted...
OAK BROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Dating Sites#Shopping Carts#Murder#D C Police#Wtop#Wrc#Wttg#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in the death of Daunte Wright, prompting tears from the young Black man's parents and a jubilant celebration by supporters outside the courthouse who chanted "Guilty, guilty, guilty!"
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Amazon 18-wheeler dangles off Texas interstate overpass

SAN ANTONIO — An Amazon 18-wheeler truck crashed on a Texas interstate and dangled over an overpass, leading to major traffic delays on Thursday morning, authorities said. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in northeast San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. According to the San Antonio Police...
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
79K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy