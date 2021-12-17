ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

[WATCH] Vintage Colorized Film Shows Drive Across George Washington Bridge in 1940s

By Matt Coneybeare
viewing.nyc
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic shots of George Washington Bridge starts this off, I guess the shots come from either side. Lovely majestic structure! And there's lots of vintage cars too!...

viewing.nyc

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
Highway 98.9

The Barksdale Bubble is Just Showing Off at This Point [PHOTO]

Recently, I stumbled across an astonishing look at our favorite Shreveport-related conspiracy theory: The Barksdale Bubble. Now, before we dive into the newest piece of Barksdale Bubble imagery, let's talk about the Bubble itself. When it comes to theories surrounding the Barksdale Bubble, I've heard them all, and still have no clue exactly what the heck is going on in our skies. Surely, by now, you're aware of the Barksdale Bubble effect. Heck, anyone who has spent more than a week in Shreveport-Bossier has surely seen the Barksdale Bubble in action on their radar apps.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#George Washington Bridge#Northern New Jersey#1940s#Sharpness#Vintage Cars#British
Secret SF

30 Brilliant Ways To Ring In The New Year In San Francisco

Looking for NYE plans? This list has something for everyone. Happy New Year, San Francisco! Have you thought about how you’re going to ring in 2022? The city is gearing up for an epic New Year’s Eve, and there’s no shortage of things to do. Here are some of our favorite events coming up for this special day. Be sure to check with each event for updates, as Covid precautions are often changing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Coming and Going

By Ted Grussing Sedona News – … and it is back down to the lake first thing in the morning as we have some pretty good weather coming in for the balance of the year … indoors in great storms is a wonderful thing, but our feathered friends do not have the luxuries that we [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Coming and Going appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
liveforlivemusic.com

Goose Premieres Full-Show Video From The Truman In Kansas City [Watch]

In light of the recent Goosemas postponement, Goose has premiered a full-show video from the band’s November 17th performance at The Truman in Kansas City, MO. This weekend will also see the release of two additional shows, October 9th at New York City’s Terminal 5 (Saturday) and November 7th at Atlanta’s The Eastern (Sunday).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kiss Country 93.7

The Barksdale Bubble is Just Showing Off at This Point [PHOTO]

Recently, I stumbled across an astonishing look at our favorite Shreveport-related conspiracy theory: The Barksdale Bubble. Now, before we dive into the newest piece of Barksdale Bubble imagery, let's talk about the Bubble itself. When it comes to theories surrounding the Barksdale Bubble, I've heard them all, and still have no clue exactly what the heck is going on in our skies. Surely, by now, you're aware of the Barksdale Bubble effect. Heck, anyone who has spent more than a week in Shreveport-Bossier has surely seen the Barksdale Bubble in action on their radar apps.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

The Barksdale Bubble is Just Showing Off at This Point [PHOTO]

Recently, I stumbled across an astonishing look at our favorite Shreveport-related conspiracy theory: The Barksdale Bubble. Now, before we dive into the newest piece of Barksdale Bubble imagery, let's talk about the Bubble itself. When it comes to theories surrounding the Barksdale Bubble, I've heard them all, and still have no clue exactly what the heck is going on in our skies. Surely, by now, you're aware of the Barksdale Bubble effect. Heck, anyone who has spent more than a week in Shreveport-Bossier has surely seen the Barksdale Bubble in action on their radar apps.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

The Barksdale Bubble is Just Showing Off at This Point [PHOTO]

Recently, I stumbled across an astonishing look at our favorite Shreveport-related conspiracy theory: The Barksdale Bubble. Now, before we dive into the newest piece of Barksdale Bubble imagery, let's talk about the Bubble itself. When it comes to theories surrounding the Barksdale Bubble, I've heard them all, and still have no clue exactly what the heck is going on in our skies. Surely, by now, you're aware of the Barksdale Bubble effect. Heck, anyone who has spent more than a week in Shreveport-Bossier has surely seen the Barksdale Bubble in action on their radar apps.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy