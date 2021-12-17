[WATCH] Vintage Colorized Film Shows Drive Across George Washington Bridge in 1940s

Recently, I stumbled across an astonishing look at our favorite Shreveport-related conspiracy theory: The Barksdale Bubble. Now, before we dive into the newest piece of Barksdale Bubble imagery, let's talk about the Bubble itself. When it comes to theories surrounding the Barksdale Bubble, I've heard them all, and still have no clue exactly what the heck is going on in our skies. Surely, by now, you're aware of the Barksdale Bubble effect. Heck, anyone who has spent more than a week in Shreveport-Bossier has surely seen the Barksdale Bubble in action on their radar apps.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO