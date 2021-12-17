ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Real estate pre-licensing class planned at New River CTC

 6 days ago

Prepare for a career in real estate at New River Community and Technical College. The college is offering a 90-hour real estate pre-licensing class at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg starting Jan. 18, 2022.

The 10-week class will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Upon completion of the course, students will be equipped to take the West Virginia Real Estate Licensure Examination.

The cost is $500 plus the cost of the book, and registration is required by Jan. 7.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

Mountain Messenger

Marks graduates from Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy

The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce Class 2-21 as the 57th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program. Commencement exercises were held Friday, Nov. 19 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 106 graduates from 35 counties across the State of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation. MG William E. Crane congratulated the Cadets and gave the commencement address.
KINGWOOD, WV
Mountain Messenger

Humanities Council Seeking Grant Proposals

The West Virginia Humanities Council announces its upcoming February 1, 2022, grant deadline for three grant categories: Major grants, which are awarded twice a year for projects requesting up to $20,000;. Fellowships of $3,000, which are awarded annually for scholarly research projects; and Minigrants, which are awarded four times a...
Mountain Messenger

WV Department of Arts, Culture and History announces 2021-22 Poetry Out Loud registration deadline

The 2022 West Virginia Poetry Out Loud state competition registration deadline is set for Wednesday, Dec. 15. All West Virginia public and private high schools and homeschool associations are encouraged to participate in the event, which is sponsored annually by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
