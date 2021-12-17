Real estate pre-licensing class planned at New River CTC

Prepare for a career in real estate at New River Community and Technical College. The college is offering a 90-hour real estate pre-licensing class at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg starting Jan. 18, 2022.

The 10-week class will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Upon completion of the course, students will be equipped to take the West Virginia Real Estate Licensure Examination.

The cost is $500 plus the cost of the book, and registration is required by Jan. 7.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.