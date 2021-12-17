ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders, Browns game delayed until Monday

By Caroline Bleakley
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL has moved the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns game from Saturday to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Cleveland’s players.

The Browns are reporting more than 20 players have been placed on a COVID-reserved list in the past week.

The game is now a doubleheader and scheduled for 2 p.m. (PT) Monday and will be followed by the Vikings vs. Bears at 5:20 p.m. (PT).

The Raiders were scheduled to fly to Cleveland on Friday.

