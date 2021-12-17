Billings Clinic recognized by U.S. News & World Report for maternity care

For the first time ever, U.S. News and World Report has released its list of the best hospitals for maternity, expanding on its existing best hospitals rankings. To compile the report, U.S. News sent out a maternity services survey to private hospitals that met the eligibility criteria. To be eligible, the hospital had to submit their maternity data from 2019, as well as report its early elective delivery rate. However, the data pulled was only for pregnancy without complications. It focused on five factors, including scheduled early deliveries, c-section rates among low-risk women, newborn complications, rate of exclusive breast milk feeding and the option for a VBAC. The report also looked at services and amenities, including private rooms, valet parking and child birthing class options.

