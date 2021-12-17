ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Wet Gluten Content of Flour

By Benito
thefreshloaf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve wanted to do this for sometime and now I finally tested the wet gluten content (WGC) of my stoneground organic whole wheat that I’ve been using a lot lately. A baker on instagram posted his method and ranges for WGC so I thought I would give it a...

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake

If you’re craving a rich treat, it’s hard to beat the flavor and texture of a classic New York cheesecake. With a graham cracker crust and a tangy filling, it’s truly a dessert that shines on any occasion. But what if you’re craving a luscious dessert and simply don’t have the time to put together something so elaborate? This easy 3-ingredient no-bake cheesecake recipe will truly change the way you make dessert!
RECIPES
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gluten#Bread Flour#Flours#Wheat#Food Drink#Wgc#Instagram#Vwg#Neuro Atypicality
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
CBS Miami

Add Cream Cheese To The Growing List Of Shortages

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Restaurants have been hit hard during the pandemic with shutdowns and a lack of workers. The industry is now struggling with another challenge. Food shortages are now spreading to local bagel shops – that’s because it’s hard to find cream cheese. Kraft-Heinz, which makes Philadelphia Cream Cheese, says demand has increased since the pandemic started. This year the company reports it is shipping 35% more product than last year. The company ran a promotion the weekend before Christmas suggesting alternative holiday desserts for people who can’t find their product. The company even offered a $20 reimbursement to 18,000 customers. Cornell University professor...
MIAMI, FL
thefreshloaf.com

25% Stoneground Whole Wheat Butternut Squash Hokkaido Sourdough Milk Bread Rolls

We are having Christmas dinner with my side of the family this evening and I offered to bring bread, of course. My partner and I often make a meal out of roasted vegetables and butternut squash is in the rotation. Some of these squashes are huge and more than we can eat at a sitting so we have leftovers. Incorporating some of this into a bread seemed a good way of using up some leftover squash so I decided to make these rolls.
RECIPES
amymyersmd.com

Gluten-Free Figgy Pudding

Enjoy a generous slice of Gluten-free Figgy Pudding that’s been made AIP- and paleo-friendly, a classic Christmas dessert! This spiced cake is very easy to make and can be baked ahead of time, since it gets better on day two and three. The grain-free, gluten-free cake is drizzled with a tasty glaze that gives it even more flavor.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theroastedroot.net

Keto Sugar Cookies with Almond Flour

Keto Sugar Cookies made with almond flour for a rich, buttery, soft and chewy delicious treat! The recipe for these sugar-free sugar cookies includes a dairy-free option as well. These cookies…. I confessed to my partner a couple of weeks ago that in the history of this life, I’ve never...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Distilled Water, Minerals, and Yeast

Where I presently live, we get our municipal city water from Lake Michigan. For reasons beyond this post, this year I bought myself a home water distiller and was stunned to see the "impurities" it removed. Indeed, after only two gallons it has a bed of crap baked onto the bottom of the boiler that I'll have to use acid to dissolve.
AMAZON
thefreshloaf.com

Sourdough ciabatta deflated during proof

I took Modernist Bread's recipe for their yeasted ciabatta and used a sourdough starter instead. My ingredients are as follows. 515g Kyrol Premium High Gluten Flour (13.7-14.3% protein)100%. 450g Water 87.38%. 20g extra virgin olive oil 3.88%. 50g sweet stiff starter (60% hydration) 9.71%. The dough was refrigerated after a...
FOOD & DRINKS
foodworldnews.com

5 Flour Alternatives for Your Holiday Baking

It's the most beautiful time of the year - with that song playing in your mind now, you're likely thinking of twinkling lights, hot cocoa, and that's right, holiday sweets. Sugary desserts like cookies, cakes, and pastries are a staple of the season. Unfortunately, for many people with Celiac disease or who have eliminated gluten from their diet for other reasons, they often end up missing out on all that delicious baking. Whether you're the one who eats gluten-free, or you have friends and loved ones who can't eat gluten this year, why not switch things up and bake your treats with flour alternatives that everyone can enjoy.
FOOD & DRINKS
simplygluten-free.com

Gluten-Free Lemon Blueberry Waffles

These Gluten-Free Lemon Blueberry Waffles are also grain-free, making them Paleo-friendly. These are a delicious way to start the day!. ½ cup (74 g) fresh blueberries, plus more for optional topping. US Customary - Metric. Instructions. Heat a waffle iron to medium heat and grease the surface. Once the...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Doves Farm Heritage Seeded Bread Flour

A nice new flour by Doves Farm (UK). A blend of Spelt, Emmer, Einkorn and Wheat with a seed mix of Sunflower, Brown Linseed, Teff and Poppy. Treated my self to 2x 1kg bags. I happen to be on Doves Farm panel where they send questionnaires to get an idea of what new products the public would like. Gave this one the thumbs up.
AGRICULTURE
verywellfit.com

3 Best Substitutes for Bread Flour

Bread flour is made through a milling process of hard spring wheat. Compared to all-purpose flour, which is derived from hard winter wheat, bread flour has a higher gluten protein content which is important for giving bread its classic chewy texture. The more protein there is in the flour, the...
FOOD & DRINKS
theroastedroot.net

Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Lasagna

Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Lasagna made with few basic ingredients! This simple lasagna recipe results in rich and creamy lasagna, perfect for serving family or guests. A lasagna recipe that is gluten-free and dairy-free, involves all straightforward and simple ingredients and is not just edible, it is simply magical!. Don’t get me...
RECIPES
asapland.com

What Is Strong Flour:

Strong flour is a type of flour that is high in gluten. Gluten is a wheat substance that helps make dough elastic and sticky. This makes it possible for the dough to rise and form a crust while baking. Different types of solid flour are available on the market, each...
RECIPES
sapulpatimes.com

Gluten-free Chicken Noodle Soup

The flu has hit our home, and everyone knows if you’re sick, nothing tastes better than Chicken Noodle Soup! Just because we have to be gluten-free doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy it, also. So this week’s recipe is kind of a two-for-one; Gluten-free noodle recipe and also my Chicken Noodle Soup recipe. This noodle recipe is better for soups. I wouldn’t recommend using it for alfredo or spaghetti.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Ooni starter failing to grow

I’ve just gotten an Ooni pizza oven and woke up my starter about a week ago to have a go at making sourdough bases. The starter is really old and very stable, and having fed it every day for about a week it was doubling in 4 hours. However,...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Emergency! Need help deciding baking time/temperature!

I accidentally forgot 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫to divide the dough of this , so I am proving 2.5 kg of dough. It will be ready to bake in ~ 10 minutes at around 2pm, PST today. When I made 1.2 kg loaves last year,...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy