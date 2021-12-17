ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Startups are taking advantage of AWS at a whole new level

By Patrick Nelson
siliconangle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding companies with entirely new serverless-style architectures is becoming completely normal. It’s indeed now so accepted, for the tech-savvy, that those who find themselves having to spin-up a sever, for one reason or another, look at that server-launch as an imperfection in their vision. “It’s almost this attitude...

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

Report: FTC Chair Lina Khan is advancing an investigation into AWS

U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan is advancing an investigation into Amazon Web Services Inc.’s business practices, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, Reuters reported that the FTC has asked several companies to “gather information about competition issues” related to AWS. The FTC is said to have made the requests over the last few months.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Automation Anywhere buys FortressIQ for its AI-powered process discovery platform

Robotic process automation provider Automation Anywhere Inc. today announced that it’s acquiring FortressIQ Inc., an artificial intelligence startup backed by investors including Tiger Global and Microsoft Corp.’s M12 fund. The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed. Robotic process automation, or RPA, software enables enterprises to automate repetitive...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Cybersecurity startup Snyk reportedly planning mid-2022 IPO

Cybersecurity startup Snyk Ltd. is planning to go public via an initial public offering as early as next year, according to a report from Bloomberg late today. Referencing people familiar with the matter, the report says Snyk is currently talking to banks about a mid-2022 IPO. The company is said to be targeting a float at a valuation greater than $8.6 billion, its valuation as of its last venture capital round of $75 million in September.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Duffy
siliconangle.com

Low-code development startup Retool raises $20M at $1.85B valuation

Retool Inc., the maker of a low-code software development platform used by companies such as Amazon.com Inc., today said that it has closed a $20 million funding round at a $1.85 billion valuation. The Series C round was provided by a group of returning backers. The participants included Sequoia, prominent...
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

Business process automation firm Hyperscience raises $100M in late-stage round

Human-centered automation startup Hyperscience Inc. said today it has closed on a $100 million late-stage funding round that was led by existing investors Global Founders Capital, Tiger, Stripes and Bessemer. The Series E round of funding brings Hyperscience’s total amount raised to date to $388.9 million. The company was...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

As new scanning tool is released, China suspends partnership with Alibaba over Log4j

The Chinese government has suspended a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. over the Apache Log4j vulnerability as a new open-source scanning tool has been released to help businesses identify affected services. China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the suspension of an information-sharing partnership with Alibaba Cloud Computing...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Level#Amazon Web Services Inc#Ai
siliconangle.com

Intel’s latest oneAPI toolkits expand cross-architectural support for developers

Intel Corp. has given software developers an early Christmas present with the release of its oneAPI 2022 toolkits today. The new toolkits feature expanded cross-architecture features with several open-source software components. The oneAPI toolkits are meant to help developers experiment with different kinds of computer chips to optimize their application’s performance.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Skillsoft buys coding education platform Codecademy for $525M

Publicly traded digital learning provider Skillsoft Corp. is acquiring Codecademy, the operator of a popular education platform that helps users learn how to program. The companies announced the transaction today. The acquisition values Codecademy, officially Ryzac Inc., at about $525 million. Skillsoft will finance the deal with a combination of cash and stock.
EDUCATION
siliconangle.com

Space Metaverse raises $7M to build virtual worlds for arts and commerce

Space Metaverse today announced it has raised $7 million in a funding round to develop its metaverse project that allows users to design and their own virtual commerce spaces for gaming, arts, fashion, music and more. The funding round was supported by Coinfund, Dapper Labs, Animoca Brands, Digital Currency Group,...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Amid Omicron concerns, RSA Conference postponed and tech giants scrap CES plans

Concerns about the rapid spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant have led organizers of the RSA Conference to postpone the event, while several major tech firms earlier canceled plans to exhibit at CES. The RSA Conference is one of the cybersecurity industry’s most important events, with an attendance that...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
MarketWatch

Amazon Web Services marks third web outage this month

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it fully restored power to a data center in the Eastern U.S. at 9:13 a.m. ET after a power outage at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, but some service outages are still taking place. Datacenterdynamics.com reported service problems at several major AWS customers at its US-East-1 (Virginia) cloud region including Coinbase, Fortnite, Hulu, Instacart, Rocket League, Acadly, Peloton, Hinge, Quora, the Epic Games Store, Slack, GitHub rival Bitbucket, Samsung Smart Lights, Asana, and Imgur. In its most recent update at 9:13, AWS said some customers continue to see some impact from the outage as it works toward full recovery. The website Downdetector.com reported a peak of 1,451 reported outages of web services at 8:29 a.m. ET and 854 outages as of 9:37 a.m. The power outage marks the third this month for AWS.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Security-as-a-service startup ContraForce launches into general availability with $2M in funding

Security-as-a-service startup ContraForce revealed today that it has raised $2 million in seed funding from DataTribe and has launched into general availability. Founded in 2020 by industry security and cloud experts from Armor Defense Inc., McAfee Corp. and Intel Corp., ContraForce offers no-code security automation that focuses on securing small and medium-sized enterprises that lack resources and expertise to defend themselves. The company says its offering helps security and information technology teams at SMEs to work smarter, allowing them to implement automated operations that effectively combat cyberattacks.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Blockchain interoperability protocol provider Multichain raises $60M in seed funding

Blockchain cross-chain protocol provider Multichain, formerly AnySwap, announced today it has raised $60 million in a seed funding to advance its mission of building “the ultimate router for Web 3.0” decentralized networks. Binance Labs led the financing round. Also participating in the round were Sequoia China, IDG Capital,...
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

Identity and access control startup PlainID raises $75M

Self-styled authorization management startup PlainID Inc. is feeling significantly more well off today after closing on a $75 million round of funding that brings its total amount raised to $100 million. The Series C round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from Itai Tsiddon, Viola Ventures and all other...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Data management provider Cohesity confidentially files for IPO

Cohesity Inc., a major data management provider, today announced that it has confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. The company didn’t go into detail about the planned listing in its brief announcement of the move today. Cohesity stated that the number of shares to be offered and the target price range have not yet been determined.
SAN JOSE, CA
siliconangle.com

Microsoft acquires AT&T’s Xandr unit to grow its advertising business

Microsoft Corp. has inked a deal with AT&T Inc. to acquire the carrier’s Xandr Inc. advertising technology unit, the companies announced today. Separately, Axios reported this morning that Microsoft is teaming up with publicly traded content recommendation company Taboola Inc. on a new advertising service. The service is said to be aimed at enabling brands to purchase ad space across a large number of websites.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy