Souper Saturday Slated for January 8

By ashley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lilac District is hosting the always delicious, always popular Souper Saturday on Saturday, January 8. Pick up your tasting kit...

kmaland.com

Cookies and Cocoa event slated for Saturday in Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah youth will have a chance to get in the Christmas spirit Saturday morning. In partnership with the Shenandoah Community School District, the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association will host a Cookies and Cocoa event Saturday morning at the Shenandoah K-8th School commons from 10-11:30 a.m. SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner joined the KMA "Morning Show" this week to discuss the event. Warner says the event started as an opportunity for children to decorate Christmas cookies but has evolved over the years.
SHENANDOAH, IA
CBS Baltimore

Owings Mills Vegan Restaurant Offering Shrimp Po’boy For Holiday Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A vegan restaurant in Owings Mills has been frying up some new specials for the holiday season that have become very popular.  “It’s been crazy here ever since we’ve introduced that shrimp po’boy. I mean the lines are out the door,” said Ejama McNeill, the head herbalist and owner of the restaurant, Hue Cafe & Apothecary.  She and her husband Aaron McNeill have been serving the sandwich throughout December and they say it has attracted many to their restaurant, both vegans and non-vegans.  “Baltimoreans, we love crab, we love seafood, so we figured if you have transitioned and you no longer can have that option, well when you come here to hue cafe and apothecary you now have been introduced the vegan way,” said Ejama.  Like everything else they serve, the “shrimp” is made entirely out of plants, specifically peas. Many say they taste just like the real thing.  “A lot of my non-vegan customers say they’re shocked that it’s not shrimp,” said Aaron.  The restaurant is also serving little apple crumble pies and sweet potato pies for the holiday season.   “If you’ve never had vegan food in your life, give us a try,” said Aaron.   The shrimp po’boy sandwich is only until New Year’s Day.  Visit Hue Café & Apothecary at 10210 S Dolfield Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117. 
OWINGS MILLS, MD
portasouthjetty.com

Woody’s slated for demo in February

Snap those photos of Woody’s Sports Center now, because on or about Feb. 15, 2022, the building will be razed to make way for a 26- unit condominium, the new owners say. Closing on the sale of the property by Glenn Martin, owner of Woody’s, to Port Aransas Fisherman’s Wharf Holding, LLC, is expected within the next two weeks. Fisherman’s […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
moreclaremore.com

There’s Plenty to Do in Claremore this January!

Welcome to (almost) 2022! We know it has been a rough couple of years for everyone so let’s make this year amazing! Get out and do some of the things Claremore has to offer this month! From Souper Saturday to Demolition Derby, there will be plenty of fun and exciting things to choose from. We cannot wait to see how great this year is and share all the excitement of Claremore with you throughout the year!
CLAREMORE, OK
Baltimore magazine

Where to Eat Chinese Food on Christmas in Charm City

Hard to say how it all started, but it’s a known fact that a typical Jewish Christmas is most often celebrated over Chinese food. (Could it be that when immigrants came through Ellis Island to the Lower East Side of New York, dumpling houses were not far from the shtetl?) It’s known that many families not celebrating the holiday have a Yuletide tradition of going for Chinese food and a movie. Other cultures have even adopted the custom, too. “It’s one of our busiest days of the year,” says Joey Chiu’s manager Mimi Yu. It just doesn’t feel like Christmas without a plate of moo goo gai pan. Here are a few of Baltimore’s Chinese food restaurants that are open for carryout on Christmas Day:
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

Arthur Avenue Abuzz With Last-Minute Shopping For Christmas Eve Feast Of Seven Fishes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From crusty golden Arthur Avenue bread, to perfectly pressed baccala, freshly made pasta and the best sausage and cheese, Little Italy in the Bronx is a “buon appetito” holiday hot spot. “I ask the people where they’re coming from. They’re coming from eastern Connecticut, Pennsylvania, South Jersey,” Bathgate resident Tony Morante told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. Yorktown resident Gabriela Miceli drove down from Westchester County and stood on line for two hours to buy cheese. “Of course, you’ve got to have the fresh mozzarella on the table for Christmas!” she said. READ MORE: CBS2 Puts Panettone, An Italian-American Christmas Staple, To The...
BRONX, NY
Mining Journal

Ornament class slated at MooseWood

MARQUETTE — MooseWood Nature Center is offering at Salt Dough Christmas Ornaments class from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 19. Visit the nature center to make homemade ornaments with just everyday ingredients you probably already have on-hand: flour, salt and water. Salt dough is fun to mold and can last indefinitely once it is completely dry. Perfect for gifts, or to decorate your tree. Cookie cutters will be provided. Bring your own if you have a favorite. An assortment of ornaments will be pre-made and ready to paint or you have the option to make the dough and bake and decorate yourself at home. Drop in anytime between 2-4 p.m. Register by emailing moosewoodnc@gmail.com with the number attending. Donations are always appreciated. Masks recommended for those not vaccinated.
MARQUETTE, MI
Fairfax Times

Souper at 60 provides recipes and community through YouTube

Darlene Fabrizi shares series and stories with viewers this holiday season. In time for the holiday season, Darlene Fabrizi has your holiday recipes covered. Her YouTube channel, Souper at 60, provides at least two recipes a week, including whole meals, baked treats and dinner options for one. “This Christmas month,...
RECIPES
Midland Daily News

Funky Faces Workshop slated in Ludington

LUDINGTON -- The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a one-day "Funky Faces" workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 8 in the art center’s second floor craft room. Students will be instructed by Ludington artist Linda Sandow on how to create their very own Funky Faces mixed media artwork on an 8 by 10 canvas.
LUDINGTON, MI
moreclaremore.com

Claremore Chamber Announces Santa Cash Winners

The Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 18th annual Santa Cash drawing on Saturday, December 18, at Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs. A total of $19,500 was given away! Thank to everyone who shopped local and HUGE shout out to all of the participating retailers and the sponsors: Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs, Helt Heat & Air, Keith Austin Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, and Suburban Chevrolet.
CLAREMORE, OK
CBS Philly

Taste With Tori: Bucks County Biscotti Company Offering Sweet, Seasonal Treats In Unlikely Spot

HILLTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In this week’s Taste With Tori, Eyewitness News is serving up a sweet treat in an unlikely spot. Bucks County Biscotti Company is a huge hit in Hilltown and beyond. It started as a weekend project and has become a must-have item across the country. In Bucks County, there are plenty of farm stands, but none sweeter for Christmas than this one on the side of West Creamery Road in Hilltown. This is the Bucks County Biscotti Company and in their honor stand and online, they offer 10 different flavors of biscotti from the traditional to the seasonal, each cookie complete with their signature texture. They’re made by Karen and Craig, who live and bake right behind the stand, and it all started when Karen was pregnant with their son Riley, who’s now all grown up and helping to run the company. This season, the whole family is working hard to pump out thousands of these twice-baked cookies, but every day feels like Christmas for them when you choose to take a bite. Watch the video above for more on the Bucks County Biscotti Company.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thevillagereporter.com

(Paid Content) Biggby Coffee Slated For January Opening In Bryan

NEW BUSINESS COMING TO BRYAN … Construction on the new Biggby Coffee restaurant in Bryan is coming along nicely and is projected to open by the second week of January. Biggby Coffee will be located on the corner of South Street and Main Street. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
BRYAN, OH

