Utah State

Inside Utah Politics - 12/19

ABC 4
 6 days ago

Addressing Sexual Assault at Utah State University. The IUP Panel on Olympic boycotts, tax cuts and January 6th latest. Ogden firefighter suing the city over medical cannabis policy. Intermountain doctors provide...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 1

ABC 4

What’s there to do in Beaver, Utah? As it turns out, a lot

(Good Things Utah) – North of Cedar City on I-15, Beaver is a place where Utah’s Old West still thrives. It’s not just the home of world-famous, rodeo champion Stetson Wright with a massively diverse landscape, Beaver County, Utah has incredible alpine mountains in the east, deserts in the west, and everything in-between.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utes win non-conference finale, 55-50

Missing in Utah: What happened to Angelo Martinez?. Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo.
PUBLIC HEALTH
890kdxu.com

COVID-19 positive cases rising in So. Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KDXU) – Hospitalizations are rising for COVID-19 patients in Southern Utah. In Southwest Utah, 70 people are in the hospital when at the beginning of the month there were just under 40 people hospitalized. David Heaton of the Southwest Utah Public Health says it’s possible to...
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Utah Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16. There have been more than 794,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Utah With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
UTAH STATE
New York Post

University of Utah probing reports of KKK group in dorms

The University of Utah is investigating accusations that a group of men in Ku Klux Klan robes tried to recruit students at a dorm, school officials said. The alleged incident occurred in October and an initial investigation was inconclusive, but university police are taking a second look after a student questioned on Instagram why it hadn’t been addressed, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
COLLEGES
Land Line Media

Fuel tax rate changes in effect Jan. 1

States from coast to coast are ringing in the new year with changes in fuel tax rates. About a dozen states applied changes over the past year ranging from a 6.8-cent-per-gallon increase for diesel in Virginia to a 4.5-cent rate drop for diesel in Connecticut. The biggest change was implemented...
TRAFFIC
ABC 4

Utah foodie shares the hot spots to eat

Steve Kinyon joined Reagan on the show today with a few of his favorite eats. Kinyon is a Utah food blogger who shares the best places to eat. Today he featured Mexican food, sweets, and hamburgers from these restaurants:. Bajios located at 4801 N. University Ave. Suite 50 Provo. Blox...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

TikTok posts referencing violence raise anxiety at schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some parents kept their children home, police stepped up patrols and educators tightened security protocols Friday in response to viral TikTok posts alluding to unconfirmed threats of violence that raised anxiety levels at schools nationwide. Vickie Cartwright, the interim superintendent of schools in Broward County,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

