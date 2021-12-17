ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL postpones Avalanche, Panthers' games through Dec. 26 as teams face COVID-19 outbreaks

By Wajih AlBaroudi
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers games through Dec. 26 will be postponed over COVID-19 concerns, the NHL announced Friday. The teams, which have a combined 11 players in COVID protocols as of Friday, have also closed their training facilities. The NHL's joint-decision with the NHLPA and club medical...

AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
PIX11

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday: AP source

A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning the annual […]
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
WGR550

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Shelled in loss

Talbot allowed six goals on 28 shots in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Stars. The seventh goal was an empty-netter. Talbot was pulled with about nine minutes left in the third period as the Wild unsuccessfully tried to come back from a three-goal deficit. It was a third straight loss for the 34-year-old, who is now 15-7-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .914 save percentage after this ugly outing. Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the NHL has postponed all games after Tuesday through the holiday break -- the Wild's game against the Red Wings scheduled for Thursday had previously been postponed due to the latter team's COVID-19 outbreak. Talbot will try to end his skid next Monday against the Jets.
CBS Sports

Washington Football Team using bench controversy to return fire ahead of rematch with Cowboys

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But since the Washington Football Team (6-7) is falling seriously short of mimicking the Dallas Cowboys' (10-4) ability to win games in 2021, they've instead opted to focus on where the players sit during the game. The age-old rivalry saw an added twist in Week 14 after head coach Mike McCarthy essentially guaranteed a victory -- labeled a "big mistake" by Ron Rivera -- but hit a new level of potency when owner Jerry Jones ordered heated benches to be delivered and placed on the Cowboys sideline, after being tipped off by the Seattle Seahawks that the ones at FedEx Field were faulty.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Making slow progress

Martinez (face) has not resumed skating yet but head coach Pete DeBoer expects the defenseman to return to practice after the holiday break, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Martinez has been out since Nov. 11 after he took a skate to the face. While unconfirmed, it's believed he's been...
