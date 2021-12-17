ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rod Stewart, 76, and his son, 41, plead guilty to battery but will AVOID jail time after scuffle with security guard at exclusive Florida hotel on New Year's Eve in 2019

By Associated Press, Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Rock legend Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery but will be spared jail time in an assault case stemming from a New Year's Eve 2019 tussle with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel.

Court records released on Friday show that the 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy' singer and his son Sean Stewart entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of simple battery.

'No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation,' his attorney Guy Fronstin said in a statement. 'Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause.'

The father and son previously faced up to a year in jail over the fisticuffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwsBP_0dPxLavp00
Rod Stewart and his son Sean (pictured together in Los Angeles in 2015) have pleaded guilty to battery charges stemming from a brawl at the high-end Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, two years ago

The raspy-voiced Stewart, 76, is a British member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

The plea agreement, dated and signed Monday, means that Stewart and his son, 41, won't have to appear in court and formal adjudication of the charge was withheld. There will be no trial.

Neither will do any jail time or be required to pay fines and won't be placed on probation, Fronstin said.

The Stewarts were accused of a physical altercation with security guard Jessie Dixon at the luxury Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on December 31, 2019.

The dispute involved Dixon's refusal to allow them into a private New Year's Eve party at the hotel.

Dixon said in court papers that Rod Stewart punched him in the rib cage with a closed fist and that Sean Stewart shoved him.

A spokesperson for Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, whose office prosecuted the case, said in an email that Dixon agreed with the outcome of the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xyTH_0dPxLavp00
The hotel's surveillance footage obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com last year showed Rod delivering a right hook to security guard Jessie Dixon, 35
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MawW5_0dPxLavp00
Dixon was said to have agreed to the plea deal offered to the Stewarts 

The hotel's surveillance footage obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com last year showed Rod, clad in his trademark gold lame dinner jacket, delivering a right hook to Dixon, 35, who first appeared to push Sean.

The footage shows the incident occurred seconds after the singer of Stay With Me and Tonight's The Night mocked the security guard who prevented access to the Stewart clan, including wife Penny Lancaster along with their two boys, 15-year-old Alastair and Aiden, 9, to an outdoor playground.

Stewart even performed what appeared to be a Hitler salute with his right arm extended above his head while fingers of his left hand made a Hitler-style moustache.

The father and son were arrested and briefly jailed.

Comments / 2

Related
Closer Weekly

Rocker Rod Stewart Is Madly in Love! Meet His Police Officer Wife Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart has had a tremendous music career and a life full of love and support from his family. His marriage to his third wife, Penny Lancaster, has been nothing short of a whirlwind. The couple first met in 1999 when Penny was dared by a friend to ask for Rod’s autograph at a Christmas party. More than two decades later, they are happily married with two children of their own.
RELATIONSHIPS
BOCANEWSNOW

Rod Stewart Pleads Guilty To Battery In Palm Beach County

Singer’s Boca Raton Attorney Issues Statement To BocaNewsNow.com. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Singer Rod Stewart Friday pled guilty to one count of battery following an incident at The Breakers on December 31st., 2019. Stewart’s Boca Raton Attorney, Guy Fronstin, issued the […] The article Rod Stewart Pleads Guilty To Battery In Palm Beach County appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
AFP

Rod Stewart admits battery over Florida hotel fight

British pop star Rod Stewart and his son pleaded guilty to battery over an altercation with a Florida security guard, prosecutors said Friday, but neither face jail time or any fines. The singer -- recognizable by his hoarse voice and mop of blond hair -- pleaded guilty Monday to simple battery, a minor offense which is generally punishable by a fine.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Popculture

Rod Stewart Pleads Guilty Following Violent Incident

Rod Stewart has pled guilty to battery following a 2019 incident that took place in Florida. According to the BBC, both Stewart and his son Sean were accused of assaulting a security guard after they were refused access to a private event. Since the musician entered a guilty plea, he does not have to go to court, go to jail, pay a fine, or be placed on probation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Rod Stewart Poses for Christmas Photo with Wife Penny Lancaster and Four of His Kids

Rod Stewart is enjoying the holiday season with his wife Penny Lancaster and kids. On Sunday, Lancaster, 50, shared a photo after decorating their Christmas tree. She and the 76-year-old musician posed in front of the lit tree with their sons Alastair, 16, and Aidan, 10. They were also joined by Stewart's daughter Renee, 29, son Liam, 27, and Liam's girlfriend Bella Spooner.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Penny Lancaster
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Sean Stewart
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
10NEWS

Ex-treasure hunter spends 6th year in prison for refusing to relinquish his booty

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former deep-sea treasure hunter is preparing to mark his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing gold coins. Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since mid-December 2015. That's when federal Judge Algenon Marbley found Thompson had violated a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the coins.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox News

El Chapo's wife sentenced to three years in prison

A federal judge sentenced Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexico's most notorious drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to three years in prison and 48 months of supervised release. Coronel pleaded guilty earlier this year to assisting her husband's cartel, the Sinaloa cartel, in its drug distribution process while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHAS 11

Dina Lohan Sentenced to 18 Days in Jail and 5 Years' Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drunk Driving Charges

Dina Lohan has been sentenced in her DWI case. The Deputy Communications Director for the Nassau County District Attorney's Office confirmed to ET that Lohan, 59, was sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years' probation after being arrested for driving while intoxicated. Lohan also faces various surcharges, and must participate in a stop DWI program while incarcerated and a probation DWI program while on probation.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#British
Daily Mail

Guitarist Robin Le Mesurier who played with Rod Stewart and The Wombles dies aged 68: Rocker son of Dad's Army star John Le Mesurier loses cancer battle six years after joining Faces reunion tour

Guitarist Robin Le Mesurier who is known for his collaborations with rock musicians Rod Stewart and Johnny Hallyday has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer. The British musician, who was a member of the iconic pop-rock band The Wombles before he went on to perform alongside Rod Stewart and tour the US during the 1980s, passed away yesterday, friends of the guitarist announced today.
CELEBRITIES
The Charleston Press

As soon as he got out after serving almost two decades in prison, man beat his friend with a hammer leaving him dead, sentenced

In most of the cases, time spent behind should to be very valuable lesson for those who had served their sentence and they are expected to be other people when they get out of prison. This applies for both short-term and long-term prison sentences, but some people simply continue to do what they did in the past when they get out of prison.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

Man killed his ex-wife because she called the police on him after she witnessed him molest young family member

According to the court documents, the 47-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly killed his wife because the woman filed a police report saying she witnessed him abuse a young boy. Prosecutors believe the defendant killed his ex-wife, because she was a potential witness for the state in the charges he now faces. Young family member told investigators that the defendant touched him inappropriately on several occasions, usually when he was drunk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed his 22-year-old employee because she was going to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and expose him as a bad boss on social media; sentenced

The 52-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his 22-year-old employee. The victim was killed because she was seeking to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and without deducting the proper payroll taxes. The victim also planned to expose him as a bad boss on social media. Her boss couldn’t afford an investigation into his finances, so he killed the victim to silence her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Dad pleads guilty to manslaughter after wife allegedly beats daughter to death

WORCESTER, Mass. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday following a guilty plea in Superior Court. The Telegram & Gazette reports Mavin Brito pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to his daughter’s beating death April 10, 2018. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Brito was initially charged with two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and two counts of permitting substantial injury to a child. His wife, Shana Pedroso, was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a child with injury and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

274K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy