As far as high quality sleepwear goes, I've always been the person to lazily throw on a cotton T-shirt and call it a day. This, with a pair of old leggings, has been my go-to sleep attire for the last 25 years, believe or not. That is...until I discovered the benefits of wearing silk to bed. Unlike cotton, silk is naturally more breathable, lightweight, and non-irritating for your skin. Specifically, you don't have to worry about it snagging on your skin or hair. It also just feels incredibly luxurious. And while silk tends to be a bit pricey, it's definitely worth the coin, especially if it comes in the form of this 22 Momme Full Length Silk Pajamas Set from LilySilk.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO