NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 16 December, 2021 - The Coldest Temperatures in the Universe

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seven-member Expedition 66 crew spent Thursday servicing physics research gear and exercise hardware aboard the International Space Station. Meanwhile, the orbiting lab's three visitors are preparing for their departure on Sunday. The coldest temperatures in the Universe can be found inside the space station's Cold Atom Lab (CAL)....

spaceref.com

SpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #980 23 December 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Please note: The next issue of SPACELINE Current Awareness (List #981) will be sent on Friday, January 7,...
SpaceRef

The fastest routes of approach to dwarf planet Sedna for study its surface and composition at the close range

Current research focuses on designing fast trajectories to the trans-Neptunian object (TNO) (90377) Sedna to study the surface and composition from a close range. Studying Sedna from a close distance can provide unique data about the Solar System evolution process including protoplanetary disc and related mechanisms. The trajectories to Sedna are determined considering flight time and the total characteristic velocity (ΔV) constraints. The time of flight for the analysis was limited to 20 years. The direct flight, the use of gravity assist manoeuvres near Venus, the Earth and the giant planets Jupiter and Neptune, and the flight with the Oberth manoeuvre near the Sun are considered. It is demonstrated that the use of flight scheme with ΔVEGA (ΔV and Earth Gravity Assist manoeuvre) and Jupiter-Neptune gravity assist leads to the lowest cost of ΔV=6.13 km/s for launch in 2041. The maximum payload for schemes with ΔVEGA manoeuvre is 500 kg using Soyuz 2.1.b, 2,000 kg using Proton-M and Delta IV Heavy and exceeds 12,000 kg using SLS. For schemes with only Jupiter gravity assist, payload mass is twice less than for ones with ΔVEGA manoeuvre. As a possible expansion of the mission to Sedna, it is proposed to send a small spacecraft to another TNO during the primary flight to Sedna. Five TNOs suitable for this scenario are found, three extreme TNOs 2012 VP113, (541132) Leleākūhonua (former 2015 TG387), 2013 SY99) and two classical Kuiper Belt objects: (90482) Orcus, (20000) Varuna.
Raja Chari
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
The Verge

Listen to these wild sounds NASA recorded from Jupiter’s moon

NASA unveiled a 50-second audio clip from Juno’s Ganymede flyby at the American Geophysical Union (AGU) fall meeting on Friday. Generated from data captured on June 7th during the spacecraft’s closest approach yet to Ganymede, the sound, similar to a robot or dial-up modem, is the latest fascinating return from the Juno mission’s years-long exploration of the Solar System’s largest gas giant and its moons.
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Researcher Eager To See What New NASA Space Telescope Shows

(Iowa City, IA) — A researcher at the University of Iowa says she’s eager to see what a new NASA space telescope shows at the edges of the universe. The James Webb Space Telescope is more than twice the size of the Hubble telescope and it will capture infrared light, allowing it to look deeper into space. It will be launched into orbit Saturday. Keri Hoadley says astronomers are finding more planets orbiting distant stars. Scientists will be able to study those planets more closely when the new telescope comes online. The data captured will be archived and eventually passed on to researchers around the world.
SpaceRef

5 Things to Know About a Pair of Small But Mighty Weather Instruments

Launched Tuesday to the space station, the COWVR and TEMPEST two instruments could lead the way to big improvements in gathering key information for weather forecasting. The Compact Ocean Wind Vector Radiometer (COWVR) is no bigger than a minifridge. The Temporal Experiment for Storms and Tropical Systems (TEMPEST) is even smaller – about the size of a cereal box. Yet these two compact science instruments are designed to do a big job: to make the same high-quality atmospheric observations as weather satellites many times their size and at a fraction of the cost.
SpaceRef

SpaceX Resupply Mission CRS-24 Launched

A SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft carrying more than 6,500 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies, and other cargo is on its way to the International Space Station after launching at 5:07 a.m. EST Tuesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from...
SpaceRef

NASA's DAILI CubeSat to Study Complex Atmospheric Composition

The Daily Atmospheric Ionospheric Limb Imager (DAILI) CubeSat successfully launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 5:07 a.m. EST on Dec. 21, 2021 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. CRS-24 is the 24th cargo resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station (ISS).
Digital Trends

SpaceX did something remarkable for the 100th time on Tuesday

SpaceX celebrated on Tuesday after nailing its 100th rocket landing. The milestone was reached during a resupply mission for the International Space Station and came six years to the day since SpaceX aced its very first Falcon 9 landing. SpaceX’s rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida...
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
SpaceRef

James Webb Space Telescope Launch Update

NASA and Arianespace successfully completed the Launch Readiness Review for the James Webb Space Telescope on Dec. 21. The team authorized the Ariane 5 rocket carrying Webb to rollout and the start of launch sequencing for the mission. However, due to adverse weather conditions at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana,...
The Independent

High wind postpones launch of NASA's newest space telescope

Dangerously high wind will keep NASA’s newest space telescope on the ground for at least an extra day, with the launch now targeted for Saturday — Christmas Day — at the earliest.NASA announced the latest delay Tuesday. Upper-level high wind could force a rocket off-course or even damage or destroy it.The James Webb Space Telescope will soar from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, aboard a European Ariane rocket. Launch managers will meet again Wednesday to assess the weather. The $10 billion infrared observatory is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, in orbit since 1990.During a...
