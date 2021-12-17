ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Car Stolen at Knifepoint in South Cheyenne, Suspect at Large

By Joy Greenwald
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Laramie County deputies are searching for a man who stole a car at knifepoint Thursday night. According to an agency Facebook post, the...

y95country.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
106.3 Cowboy Country

Suspect Sought For Brandishing Gun In Weld County Incident

Weld County authorities are looking for a man who allegedly brandished a gun after being involved in a hit-and-run incident in Greeley yesterday. That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, Greeley Police were called on a report of a crash at 10:45 a.m Monday near the intersection of O and 37th Avenue.
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Copper Thieves Strike Tower Site South of Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in a theft investigation. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 6600 block of Speer Road, near Swan Ranch. "An ABC TV/railroad radio communication tower site at that location was entered," said Warner. "Copper pipe, wire,...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Knifepoint#Hispanic
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne Man Arrested Following High Speed Chase Wednesday

A 27-year-old Cheyenne resident was arrested following a high-speed chase early Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department. Townsquare Media of Cheyenne has been receiving questions about a chase early Wednesday, so we contacted the CPD Public Information Officer for information. Alex Farkas says the incident began...
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne Police Pledge More Cops In Schools On Friday

The Cheyenne Police Department will have an enhanced presence in local schools on Friday, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The CPD posted the following statement on Facebook on Thursday evening:. ''The Cheyenne Police Department is aware of a new viral TikTok trend threatening violence in schools.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne Woman Acquitted in Fiance’s Death

A Laramie County jury on Wednesday evening acquitted a Cheyenne woman of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her fiance. Attorneys for 35-year-old Danelle Moyte successfully argued she was acting in self-defense when she shot 39-year-old Christopher Garcia following an argument on May 16, 2020. Deputies say they were...
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy