The Internet is still in a frenzy following Jay-Z's appearance on Alicia Keys' Spaces. The rapper dropped a few gems during the rare cameo, including a response Michael Jackson/Beyoncé comparisons. However, it was his comments on entering the Verzuz arena that has the people talking. In short, Jay-Z doesn't feel like there's another rapper who can go hit-for-hit with him or even bar-for-bar. Though no one in rap has directly responded to Jay-Z, many have chimed in on the matter.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO