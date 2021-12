JK Rowling’s name has been almost completely erased from the trailer for the new Fantastic Beasts film, only appearing in minuscule lettering in the closing shot.A credit to the author, who is a writer and producer on all three films, appeared prominently in the trailers for 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, released on 14 December this year, features Rowling’s name in the small print at the very end, rather than in large lettering, as had been seen throughout the other...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO