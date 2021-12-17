ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dialysis Modality Influenced Degree of Pandemic-Related Psychological Distress in Patients With CKD

By Skylar Jeremias
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) undergoing hemodialysis experienced a greater degree of psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic compared with patients treated with peritoneal dialysis, investigators found. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) receiving dialysis treatment showed psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic, with hemodialysis (HD) patients demonstrating...

Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Psychological Distress Impacts How Patients With Hematologic Cancers Perceive Clinical Cancer Studies

Depression and anxiety notably impact how patients with hematologic malignancies view clinical studies. Psychological distress such as depression and anxiety can significantly impact how patients with hematologic malignancies view clinical cancer research, resulting in low trial enrollment, according to findings from a trial published at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Mental health distress impacting cancer patients, says new survey of oncologists

More than 80% of oncologists frequently see mental health distress in their patients with cancer, and more than 90% say it has a significant impact on their health outcomes. These findings were released today in the latest edition of Oncology Insights, a report published by Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions based on surveys with more than 240 U.S. oncologists.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Long COVID leaves patients in economic distress

Experts estimate 750,000 to 1.3 million people in the U.S. are experiencing long-term COVID-19 symptoms that are preventing them returning to work full time, putting them in severe financial distress, The Washington Post reported Dec. 9. Several COVID long-haulers told the newspaper they are being laid off or fired. Some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

Explore these tips to manage COVID-19 pandemic-related stress

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, both adults and children have faced challenges that can be stressful and overwhelming, causing strong emotional responses—from feelings of fear and anger to sadness and exhaustion. While it is natural for people to feel anger, anxiety, grief and worry during the pandemic, learning to cope with stress in a healthy way is key to becoming more resilient.
MENTAL HEALTH
ajmc.com

Study Shows Need for Earlier Conversations About End-of-Life Care With Patients Who Have High-Risk AML

A study of older adults with high-risk acute myeloid leukemia (AML) reveals the missed opportunities for doctors to start end-of-life conversations when patients can still understand their options and express their wishes.1. The results, presented during the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition in Atlanta, GA, comes...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nejm.org

Daprodustat for Anemia in CKD Not Requiring Dialysis

Parenteral erythropoiesis-stimulating agents are often used to treat anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease but have been associated with increased risk of cardiovascular events. Daprodustat is a potential oral treatment alternative for patients with anemia and CKD. New research findings are summarized in a short video.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Upcoming Peer Exchange: Treatment Resistant Depression

Neil Minkoff, MD, spotlights an upcoming Peer Exchange program featuring a panel discussion on treatment resistant depression. Neil Minkoff, MD: Hello, my name is Dr. Neil Minkoff, Chief Medical Officer of Coeus Healthcare and Consulting. I’m here to inform you about an upcoming AJMC® Peer Exchange program on the topic of treatment resistant depression. This panel discussion will feature stakeholders addressing clinical and managed care considerations for the treatment of major depressive disorder. We hope that you will join us for this upcoming program!
MENTAL HEALTH
Nursing Times

‘Significant’ levels of distress among nurses during pandemic first wave

Surveys conducted with thousands of UK nursing and midwifery staff during the early stages of Covid-19 have revealed “extremely concerning” levels of psychological distress among the workforce. The team behind the ongoing Impact of Covid-19 on the Nursing and Midwifery workforce (ICON) have this week revealed findings from...
MENTAL HEALTH
ajmc.com

Dr Robert Rifkin Explains the Importance of Real-world Data in MM Patient Populations

Robert Rifkin, MD, FACP, a medical oncologist and hematologist at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, describes his research on real-world treatment patterns among patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. Phase 3 clinical trials are very expensive, and using real-world evidence to aid with trial design and increase representation can help benefit...
DENVER, CO
Medscape News

Chronically Interrupted: The Importance of Communication With Patient and Family During the COVID-19 Pandemic

A 35-year-old woman has worsening alcoholic cirrhosis and repeated admissions for ascites, hepato-renal syndrome, and alcoholic hepatitis. Upon recognition of her grave prognosis, we proceeded with a shared-management approach involving medicine, gastroenterology, social work, chaplaincy, and palliative care. When the team spoke with the patient's health care proxy (HCP), family, and friends for collateral information and involvement in goals of care conversation, we realized that none were aware of her months-long decline and poor prognosis for recovery to hospital discharge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Analysis: 3 Months of Treatment Sufficient to Evaluate Erenumab Response

Those with episodic migraine receiving erenumab can evaluate the treatment's efficacy after 3 months, according to a post hoc analysis. Findings of a post hoc analysis of a phase 3 trial support guidelines recommending at least 3 months following the initiation of erenumab for migraine prevention before the assessment of response. Results were published in The Journal of Head and Face Pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What is Dialysis?

Dialysis is a process in which a patient’s blood is filtered through a particular type of filter. This unique filter helps to remove excess water, minerals, and toxins from your blood. In other words, you can say that dialysis is the treatment of kidney diseases that help to get rid of daily metabolic wastes from our bodies by passing them out from our bodies.
