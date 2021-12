Since the announcement of another mass shooting, this time at a high school in Oxford, Mich., a sickening feeling persists in the pit of my stomach. Details have slowly come out. We know that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of four of his classmates and wounding of several others. According to reports, the weapon was purchased just days before the killings by the boy’s parents as a “Christmas present” and stored in a drawer. Officials at the school had called the parents that morning to discuss the alarming messages their son was posting on social media that revealed his intent to commit violence. The posts included his cry for help. Despite these forewarnings, it appears that neither the parents nor school administrators did anything more to thwart his tragic actions.

