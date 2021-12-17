ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in Week 15 loss to Chiefs

By Gavino Borquez
 6 days ago
In Week 15, the Chargers fell to the Chiefs in a thrilling Thursday night battle.

Along the way, some players performed well, and there were a few who struggled.

With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from the Week 15 contest, according to Pro Football Focus player grades.

Note: To be more accurate, this is based on players who played at least 40% of the snaps on offense (79) or defense (71).

Top 5 Offense

QB Justin Herbert – 89.6

OT Storm Norton – 78.0

OL Matt Feiler – 78.0

OL Michael Schofield – 75.4

OT Trey Pipkins – 71.0

Top 5 Defense

EDGE Joey Bosa – 76.1

DT Justin Jones – 73.1

LB Kyzir White – 70.4

CB Michael Davis – 65.4

DT Jerry Tillery – 60.2

Bottom 5 Offense

WR Jalen Guyton – 61.8

TE Stephen Anderson – 58.9

WR Josh Palmer – 58.6

TE Jared Cook – 56.6

TE Tre’ McKitty – 51.1

Bottom 5 Defense

CB Tevaughn Campbell – 49.7

S Derwin James – 46.3

S Nasir Adderley – 42.0

S Trey Marshall – 35.4

LB Drue Tranquill – 29.4

The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
What will the Texans miss the most if Brandin Cooks can't play against the Chargers?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans has 22 players on the COVID-19 reserve, including wide receiver Brandin Cooks. His status for Sunday’s Week 16 match against the Los Angeles Chargers is questionable. And should the Texans be without their leading receiver, Houston will miss Cook’s leadership more than the on-field production the 28-year-old wideout has provided the ball club amidst a 3-11 season.
blackchronicle.com

Chargers 37, Giants 21: Snaps, stats, and PFF scores from yet another loss

There really isn’t a whole lot to say about the New York Giants 37-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. There are only so many ways to say that the Giants are bad, that their offense looks lost in the woods and the players they’re counting on to step up just aren’t. In the wake of yet another blowout loss, it feels as though the Giants are a team on the brink and are rapidly approaching some kind of reckoning.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Bills matchup

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Sign Veteran Defensive Back

The secondary has been just one of the Baltimore Ravens units that’s taken major losses during the 2021 season. With just three weeks to go, the AFC playoff contenders decided to add some insurance to the group. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley...
blackchronicle.com

Matthew Stafford’s history passing Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a Pro Bowl level season. It’s exactly what the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him during the off season. On Tuesday night, Stafford made some history becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards.
FanSided

Packers lose key playmakers to COVID list before Browns game

The Green Bay Packers see wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and nose tackle Kenny Clark go on the COVID list ahead of their Christmas Day home game vs. the Cleveland Browns. Though they have the best record in football, the Green Bay Packers had to place wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Christmas gift to his offensive line is one all golfers will love

Every great quarterback knows they would be nothing without their offensive line. The men in the trenches who give them the time to set and throw the perfect spiral on the game-winning touchdown deserve a little recognition too, especially around the holidays. Ever since former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino famously gifted Isotoner gloves to his teammates in a memorable 1980s commercial, it’s almost become a cliché for the starting QB to at the very minimum give them a gift card to Outback Steakhouse, but with each passing year (and as the QB salaries soar) the gifts become more extravagant.
