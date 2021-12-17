Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in Week 15 loss to Chiefs
In Week 15, the Chargers fell to the Chiefs in a thrilling Thursday night battle.
Along the way, some players performed well, and there were a few who struggled.
With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from the Week 15 contest, according to Pro Football Focus player grades.
Note: To be more accurate, this is based on players who played at least 40% of the snaps on offense (79) or defense (71).
Top 5 Offense
QB Justin Herbert – 89.6
OT Storm Norton – 78.0
OL Matt Feiler – 78.0
OL Michael Schofield – 75.4
OT Trey Pipkins – 71.0
Top 5 Defense
EDGE Joey Bosa – 76.1
DT Justin Jones – 73.1
LB Kyzir White – 70.4
CB Michael Davis – 65.4
DT Jerry Tillery – 60.2
Bottom 5 Offense
WR Jalen Guyton – 61.8
TE Stephen Anderson – 58.9
WR Josh Palmer – 58.6
TE Jared Cook – 56.6
TE Tre’ McKitty – 51.1
Bottom 5 Defense
CB Tevaughn Campbell – 49.7
S Derwin James – 46.3
S Nasir Adderley – 42.0
S Trey Marshall – 35.4
LB Drue Tranquill – 29.4
