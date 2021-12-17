ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

23 arrests made during probation/warrant operation

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 6 days ago
SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that a two-day “Multi-Agency Warrant Operation” was conducted Thursday and Friday, December 16 and 17, 2021.

The law enforcement agencies/units that participated in the countywide operation were; Scioto County Adult Probation, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Investigative Unit, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, and Portsmouth Fire Departments Tactical Medics. S.W.A.T. Teams from the Portsmouth Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on stand-by if needed.

The U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force was given a target list of individuals with active criminal warrants. The personnel was divided up into teams, supporting the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Each team was assigned a specific geographic area within the county to serve the criminal arrest warrants. If ongoing criminal / drug activity was detected during the arrest of the individuals, the investigation was transferred to either a detective or the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force for follow-up.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 23 individuals. Any additional cases that resulted from the operation will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury.

The individuals arrested during the operation were; Michael Douglas Branham, Tonyia Lynn Caldwell, Travis Scott Chevalier, James Loren Dingess, Clinton Ernest Driskell, Raven Brittany Riley (Dyer), Earl R. Evans III, Alexandra S. Green, Troy Shane Miller, Terry E. Munion, Christopher Lee Pennington, Seth Frank Reese, Michael Paul Smith, John Darrell Copas Jr., Christina J. Hall, Jonathon Alvis Harr, Billie R. Stapleton, Johnathan Westenerg, Susan E. Dunsmoor, Carlos A. Harr, Dylan M. Maring, Dallas Harold Milar and Lance Surratt.

Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank all of the agencies and individuals involved in this operation for their assistance.

