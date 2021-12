CHICAGO (CBS) — “I call my husband my hero today.” That’s Illinois State Sen. Kimberly Lightford’s takeaway, after she and her husband were carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night, after they had just gone shopping for Christmas gifts for a toy giveaway for children in her district. Lightford, the Illinois Senate Majority Leader, said she and her husband had pulled up to a friend’s home to drop her off in west suburban Broadview on Tuesday night, when another car pulled up alongside them. “I was telling her ‘Merry Christmas, be safe,’ and a car pulled up on the left of us,” Lightford said. “Three...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO