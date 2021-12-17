ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stocks end lower, marking 3rd losing week in the last 4

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanks led another pullback for stocks on Wall Street Friday, as the...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
Reuters

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia (NVDA.O) Apple (AAPL.O) Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) all tumbled, hitting...
WDBO

Asia stocks follow Wall St lower ahead of US inflation data

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday ahead of U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell after three days...
Street.Com

Stocks End Lower, Led By Big Tech, as Fed Meeting Looms

Stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors dumped big-capitalization tech stocks and track the impact of the Covid omicron variant, ahead of tomorrow's key Federal Reserve policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 106 points to 35,544, while the S&P 500 fell 33 points to 4,635. The Nasdaq Composite dropped...
voiceofmuscatine.com

Higher ending stocks push wheat lower

Soybeans were modestly higher on short covering and technical buying. It was up and down day for beans, with some pressure from the lower move in soybean oil and support from bean meal. The big feature for soybean products was spread adjustments tied to demand expectations. In the monthly supply and demand update, the USDA left U.S. ending stocks unchanged at 340 million bushels while CONAB raised its production outlook for Brazil to a record 142.79 million tons. CONAB does note that conditions in central Brazil are better than southern Brazil thanks to timely rainfall. That dryness is indicative of a La Nina pattern and is also impacting Argentina. The USDA left its guess for Brazil unchanged at 144 million tons, with the outlook for Argentina also steady on the month at 49.5 million. Imports by China and exports for Brazil were also unchanged. Ahead of the open, unknown destinations bought 280,000 tons of U.S. beans, half for 2021/22 and half for 2022/23, pushing the total over the last six business days to 1,079,100 tons, all to either China or unknown destinations. Last week’s sales jumped 54% from the previous week, with China and Egypt leading the way.
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: US Stocks End Week at Record High

Global stock markets ended last week mostly higher, with the major US S&P 500 Index closing Friday at an all-time high. The index’s futures have continued to trade higher as this week opens. It is likely we will see higher prices in the index over the coming days due to this bullish trend which is showing some momentum. Bullish sentiment on risk is supported by the increasing likelihood of Chinese central bank stimulus next year and a belief that the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant is unlikely to be very damaging economically. Friday’s data showing US inflation at a 39 year high seems to have had no negative impact on risk sentiment.
forexlive.com

US stocks lower in early US trading

NASDAQ index -55 points or -0.36% 15183. Russell 2000 is down -12.62 points or -0.59% 2146.99. The NASDAQ index is down testing its 100 day moving average at 15151.59. A move below would tilt the bias more to the downside. The major indices are down for the third consecutive day.
abc17news.com

Stocks start lower after jump in wholesale prices last month

Stocks are opening lower again on Wall Street Tuesday as traders took in the latest sign that inflation is still running high. The S&P 500 index gave up 0.5% in the early going. Technology companies had some of the biggest losses, which helped pull the Nasdaq down 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. Treasury yields rose after the latest report on inflation, which showed that wholesale prices jumped a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, more than expected. Federal Reserve policymakers began a two-day meeting Tuesday at which they’re expected to speed up the withdrawal of economic stimulus measures.
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures inch lower ahead of Fed announcement

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: S&P down 0.08%, Nasdaq off 0.34%, Dow flat. Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Wednesday as the latest reading on inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve might announce a speedier wind down of its pandemic-era monetary stimulus later in the day.
Times Daily

Stocks rise on Wall Street, indexes head for weekly gains

Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, putting the major indexes on track for weekly gains and driving the S&P 500 toward another record high. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
Motley Fool

Why Cerence Stock Got Hammered Last Week

Today's video focuses on Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) and recent company news dealing with leadership changes. Here are some highlights from the video. On Dec. 15, Cerence announced that Sanjay Dhawan had resigned from the company, effective immediately. Sanjay Dhawan had led Cerence as the CEO for the last two years. At the moment, the company has not released any reasons for the sudden resignation.
cityindex.co.uk

US open: Stocks lower despite Q3 GDP upward revision

US stocks are heading for a weaker open despite stronger than expected US GDP data and as Omicron concerns continue to limit the upside. The US economy grew 2.3% in the July to September period an upward revision from the 2.0% recorded in the preliminary Q3 reading. Whilst the GDP reading was stronger than forecast it was down from 6.7% in the second quarter of the year. The significant drop in GDP in Q3 compared to Q2 was owing to a notable decline in consumer spending to 2% growth, down from 12% in Q2.
The Independent

Asian stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Wednesday after President Joe Biden reassured investors by calling for vaccinations and testing but no travel curbs in response to the omicron coronavirus variant.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Shanghai was down less than 0.1%.Wall Street rose, breaking a three-day decline and recovering the previous day's losses.Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid-test kits and increase vaccination efforts but gave no indication of plans for travel bans or other restrictions that might disrupt the economy. Other governments in Asia and Europe have tightened travel controls or pushed back...
Times Daily

Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild

Wall Street delivered another strong year for investors in 2021, as a resurgence in consumer demand fueled by the reopening of the global economy pumped up corporate profits. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
Times Daily

Steady gains leave indexes higher in holiday-shortened week

Wall Street added to its recent string of gains Thursday, closing out a holiday-shortened week of trading with a broad stock rally that nudged the S&P 500 to an all-time high. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
Times Daily

US jobless claims unchanged at 205,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the job market's strong recovery from the coronavirus recession last year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of GDP Report

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped around 560 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) and Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX). Data on Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter,...
