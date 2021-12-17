ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

CHURCH BRIEFS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristians around the world have now celebrated the fourth Sunday of Advent, highlighting God’s love for man and God’s desire for peace on earth. With the lighting of the final purple Advent candle, Christians signify the impending arrival of the “Son of God.” This candle is often called the Angel’s candle,...

RELIGION

