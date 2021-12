It is an unspoken understanding among regular festivalgoers that when attending an event, there will be a certain level of organized chaos. At many festivals, there are a select number of attendees that band together to take care of one another. If someone falls in the pit, you make sure they're up and out of harm's way as quickly as possible. If someone looks faint or ill, if you can't help them, you find a staff member or security official that can. For the most part, there is a camaraderie that exists in the festival world, but Astroworld has permanently shifted how the industry approaches events of this magnitude and it may have trickled down to how attendees interact with one another, as well.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO